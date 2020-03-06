WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

While WWE is on its way to WrestleMania, it has to stop along with the WWE 2020 Elimination Chamber event on Sunday 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and broadcast live on the WWE Network and pay-see.

No matches have been officially announced, but a men's and women's Elimination Chamber match is expected, a steel structure that surrounds the entire ring with six capsules inside with the participants entering the game at intervals until only one is left person or team standing. The consequences of this show will be related to WrestleMania 36, ​​the annual WWE exhibition event that will take place on April 5.

Keep looking for updates here as more games are announced and be sure to stay here on Sporting News to see the live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

What time does the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 start?

Date: Sunday March 8

Sunday March 8 Time: 6 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

6 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Penn.

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Penn. Television channel: WWE network (PPV)

WWE network (PPV) Live broadcast: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will air live on Sunday, March. The previous show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, PPV cost

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be available for purchase on pay-per-view or through the WWE Network.

WWE Network is available on WWE.com or by downloading the application on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to register to watch WWE Network online.

You can purchase WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 in pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers, including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $ 59.99- $ 69.99.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 card

– Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in a Elimination Chamber match with the winner against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the women's "RAW,quot; championship

– The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Fight House Party (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the tag team championship "SmackDown,quot;

– Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a 3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship

– The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW,quot; team titles

– Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a bout without disqualification

– Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

Rumored matches of the WWE 2020 Elimination Chamber

– Elimination Chamber match for the "SmackDown,quot; women's championship