World markets stumble, indicating a difficult opening for Wall Street

Global stock markets fell on Friday before what appeared to be another difficult opening on Wall Street, crowning a tumultuous week of ups and downs as the spread of the coronavirus continued to affect investor confidence.

Traders reduced stocks in Asia's largest financial capitals by more than 2 percent for fear that the spread of the coronavirus outside of China would harm global growth. The main European markets fell by a similar amount in the morning trade. Government bond yields fell to historic lows.

Futures markets predicted that stocks in the United States would also open on Friday. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 3 percent on Thursday.