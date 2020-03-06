World markets stumble, indicating a difficult opening for Wall Street

Global stock markets fell on Friday before what appeared to be another difficult opening on Wall Street, crowning a tumultuous week of ups and downs as the spread of the coronavirus continued to affect investor confidence.
Traders reduced stocks in Asia's largest financial capitals by more than 2 percent for fear that the spread of the coronavirus outside of China would harm global growth. The main European markets fell by a similar amount in the morning trade. Government bond yields fell to historic lows.
Futures markets predicted that stocks in the United States would also open on Friday. The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 3 percent on Thursday.
For many, the question now is how much damage the virus can do to the global economy and its growth prospects for the year.
"The epidemic has already affected the anemic global economic growth this year and can be expected to slow down further, then contract, as fear of the virus takes hold," said Nigel Green, executive director of deVere Group, a firm of investment.
Factories in China are still struggling to work again. Thousands of flights around the world have been canceled. Supply chains have become entangled, shaking some of the world's largest companies and forcing an incalculable number of workers to stay at home.
"In this context, we must prepare for a short-term but severe global recession," Green said.
In Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, the markets closed the week with a drop of more than 2 percent. In the mainland China markets of Shanghai and Shenzhen, the markets fell about 1 percent. An index of China's largest listed companies in Hong Kong fell almost 2 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 index fell 2 percent on Friday morning. The DAX index in Germany and the CAC 40 index in France fell 2.6 percent.
The yields of government bonds, generally considered a safe bet in difficult times, reached new lows. Bond yields fall when prices rise and in times of panic money floods the government newspaper.
The yield on 30-year US Treasury bonds and Australian government bonds fell to new lows, while the yield on 10-year Chinese bonds fell to 2002 levels. Earlier this week, the 10-year US Treasury yield also reached a new low.