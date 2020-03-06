Woody Allen memories canceled after Ronan Farrow Slams Publisher

Stephen Lovekin / Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images /
Hachette Book Group has abandoned plans to publish Woody AllenThe autobiography after the condemnation of the plan by the estranged children of the controversial director, Ronan Farrow Y Dylan farrowand a protest from the company's employees.
Woody has not commented on the decision. His sister and producer Letty Aronson declined to comment when it was reached by the New York Times.
"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was difficult," Hachette said in a statement about Twitter on Friday. "At HBG we take our relationships with the authors very seriously, and we don't cancel the books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As editors, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and views in conflict can be heard. "
Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, announced Monday that its book About nothing It would be released in April. Ronan, whose 2019 book on inappropriate sexual behavior of men in the workplace, Catch and kill, It was published by another imprint of the group, closed the decision on Twitter one day later. He said his sister "has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen."
Ronan, a champion of the #MeToo movement, had publicly condemned his father after Dylan, one of Woody and former Mia FarrowThe adopted children in 2014 accused the director of sexual abuse in the past. He denied Dylan's accusations and was never charged with a sexual offense.
"It is very unprofessional, in multiple obvious directions, for Hachette to behave in this way," Ronan wrote in his tweet. "But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or abuse of trust here. I have encouraged Hachette, out of respect for her readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough verification of facts from the Woody Allen account, in particular any claim that implies that my sister is not telling the truth. I have also told Hachette that an editorial that would behave in this way is one with which I cannot work in good conscience ".
Dylan had also condemned Hachette's plan to publish Woody's autobiography, saying in a statement about Twitter on Monday, "Hachette's publication of Woody Allen's memoirs is deeply disturbing to me personally and a total betrayal of my brother whose courageous information, capitalized by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. To the record was never contacted by any fact verifier to verify the information in this report, which demonstrates an atrocious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility. "
A day before Hachette announced the cancellation of Woody's memoirs, Hachette employees organized a strike to protest against their company's plans to publish the book.
"As a company, we are committed to offering an open, stimulating and supportive work environment for all our staff. In recent days, HBG's leadership had extensive discussions with our staff and others," said Hachette's statement. "After listening, we conclude that moving forward with the publication would not be feasible for HBG."
