Woody Allen memories canceled after Ronan Farrow Slams Publisher

Hachette Book Group has abandoned plans to publish Woody AllenThe autobiography after the condemnation of the plan by the estranged children of the controversial director, Ronan Farrow Y Dylan farrowand a protest from the company's employees.

Woody has not commented on the decision. His sister and producer Letty Aronson declined to comment when it was reached by the New York Times.

"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was difficult," Hachette said in a statement about Twitter on Friday. "At HBG we take our relationships with the authors very seriously, and we don't cancel the books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As editors, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and views in conflict can be heard. "

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, announced Monday that its book About nothing It would be released in April. Ronan, whose 2019 book on inappropriate sexual behavior of men in the workplace, Catch and kill, It was published by another imprint of the group, closed the decision on Twitter one day later. He said his sister "has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen."