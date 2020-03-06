Woman steals wallet, engagement rings from employer's bag at Sherman Oaks restaurant – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police are looking for a woman caught on video stealing from a client's wallet at a Sherman Oaks restaurant.

One woman, which CBSLA has chosen to identify as Taylor to protect her identity, was eating with her two daughters when another woman entered and sat behind them. It is seen in security images by reaching into Taylor's purse and stealing his wallet.

"Apparently he tried to reach twice and pull back, and then he took his jacket and placed it on his arm and simply took it out (and) put it in his bag," Taylor said.

Taylor said he didn't realize what had happened to his wallet until he tried to buy something at a store after leaving the restaurant.

"We all panicked, so I knew it was stolen," he said. "I started receiving immediate fraud alerts on my phone."

Taylor was upset about the money and personal information in her wallet, but said she was more worried about her son's wedding ring and engagement rings, which were also inside.

Police believe the suspect was wearing the rings when she went shopping with Taylor's credit cards at Macy & # 39; s, Target and Best Buy, where she was also picked up by the camera.

"It's just wrong," Taylor's daughter said. “That could have been transmitted by family members. You don't know what that means to that person. "

Taylor and his family said they are happy that the suspect has been caught on the camera several times and expect someone to recognize her.

Detectives say the suspect is a woman with medium-dyed pink hair and may be driving a white four-door sedan. Based on her M.O., police said they are trying to find out if she is also responsible for other similar robberies throughout the southern United States.

"I feel violated," Taylor said. "I just want to be caught for what she did."

Anyone with information about the case should call theft detectives in the Van Nuys division of LAPD.