Will the coronavirus cancel major US sporting events. UU.? What to know about COVID-19 for March Madness, NBA, NHL games

COVID-19 / coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and has caused 3,200 deaths, while the number of deaths in the United States until Friday was 14, according to Johns Hopkins University. The disease has already impacted the world of sport internationally.

The Italian government has ordered all sporting events to be played without fans, including Serie A soccer games. Hockey teams have played in almost empty arenas in the Swiss National League after the Swiss government banned the meetings. of more than 1,000 people. It is also unclear whether the 2020 Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo will continue as planned.

Professional teams in the United States are now contemplating the action. Some university teams have already taken action by canceling games or by having the games played behind closed doors.

How has the sport world managed the outbreak so far, and what are the steps for the near future if / when the coronavirus continues to spread?

NCAA Basketball

Chicago State made the first movement in American sports on Thursday when the Division I school canceled its men's and women's basketball games. The men's team was scheduled for a road trip to the Seattle area, where 11 of the 14 confirmed deaths in the US had occurred. UU.

John Hopkins University in Baltimore announced that it would not allow viewers to participate in the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament over the weekend.

"In light of the recently confirmed Maryland cases of COVID-19, and based on the CDC's guide for large meetings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators," the school said in a statement.

The question focused on the next NCAA Division I tournament that begins on March 17. The tournament is an incredible money generator for the NCAA, with $ 867.5 million from television and marketing rights alone. Canceling the tournament completely seems impossible, but the NCAA could play the 67 closed-door tournaments.

That obviously is not ideal either. Monetaryly, the NCAA generates $ 177.9 million from the sale of tickets for the championship.

NBA

Several NBA team executives have considered playing without crowds as a last resort, according to USA TODAY.

The four most important sports leagues have suggested that athletes avoid crashing all five. The NBA sent a memo that discouraged the five and highlighted concern about the disease in the US. UU.

NHL

At a press conference on Thursday, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department recommended that major public events be canceled. The San Jose Sharks recognized the recommendation, but said they would still play against the Wild that night.

"We will evaluate more upcoming events in the coming days," Sharks said in a statement.

MLB

MLB has no plans to cancel or postpone games. The league suggested that players refrain from signing autographs for fans of the crowd.

Baseball has experience with games played without the assistance of fans. The most famous event occurred in Baltimore, where the Orioles and the White Sox played in front of an empty stadium after the Baltimore riots in 205. The Triple-A team of the Cubs in Des Moines played in front of an empty stadium after the devastating Iowa floods of 2008.

XFL

A part-time salesman who worked at Century Link Field during the Seattle Dragons game on February 22. positive result for COVID-19. The employee showed no signs of the virus while he was working on the game, and the local public health department "determined that there was a low risk of infection for anyone in the game."

Olympic Games

A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee said: "We will have the Games on July 24,quot;.

The Associated Press reported that the Olympic Games are unlikely to move to another city or be postponed for a year. Dick Pound, an official of the International Olympic Committee since 1978, told AP that the Olympic Games are more likely to be canceled if they cannot be held as scheduled.

"This is the new war, and you have to face it," said Pound. "At that time, and more or less, I would say that people will have to ask: & # 39; Is this under enough control so that we can trust that we are going? To Tokyo or not?