Will Aaron Judge play on opening day? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the Yankee hitter

%MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611411% %MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611412%

After weeks of speculation, Aaron Judge's persistent injury was finally identified as a stress fracture in his first right rib. Yankee manager Aaron Boone provided the update to reporters on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611413% %MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611414%

Judge has been a forced baseball player since he homered in his first turn at the MLB bat in August 2016, that is, when he was able to remain on the field. Judge played 155 games in his first full MLB season in 2017, but in each of the past two years the great right fielder has lost significant time.

%MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611415% %MINIFYHTMLba445ef488811506b90348f190e4611416%

SOURCE OF FANTASY: Open field classification for the 2020 season

In 2018, a launch broke Judge's right wrist. The original calendar for recovery was three weeks, but ended up losing two months. Last April, Judge suffered an oblique tension and was again neglected for two months. Many speculated that the batter was not 100 percent when he returned from the injury, although he finished the season with a cut line of .272 / .381 / .540, 27 home runs and 55 RBIs in 378 at-bats (that's a 162-game projection of 43 homers and 87 RBIs).

"I am quite frustrated with that," Judge told reporters on Thursday, according to SI.com. "I want to be there with my team fighting and supporting them in the field. I hope that is why we are talking to many doctors, trying to get some answers."

There is no doubt that Judge, 27, is one of the best in the game when he is healthy, but avoiding the disabled list has been his biggest challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about Judge's current injury situation:

How long will Aaron Judge be out?

Boone told reporters (according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com) that the plan is to rest the judge for two weeks and then reevaluate at that point. That puts his return on March 20 at best, just six days before the Yankees face the Orioles on opening day.

Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in a rib. The Yankees will try to rest for two weeks, but the surgery is not off the table. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 6, 2020

Surgery to remove the rib may be an option if the injury does not improve. The general schedule for a broken rib fracture to heal is four to six weeks, according to sportsmd.com, but if it does not heal properly and becomes a complete fracture, recovery could take six to 12 months. .

Aaron Judge injury timeline

Boone said he believed the injury dated from a dive that the judge made in the garden September 2019 That was six months ago.

The stress fracture in the right rib of Aaron Judge was caused in this work in September 2019 that we are now treating in March 2020. pic.twitter.com/lpshHeoGSz – ⭑ the Yankee⭑ (@FrankiesTooLoud) March 6, 2020

The judge's injury was made public on February 19th When batting practice was lost in spring training due to pain in the right shoulder. "I just felt a little pain in my shoulder, nothing alarming, nothing I was like, & # 39; Hey, we really need to see this & # 39;". Judge said at the time. They stopped hitting him for a week.

In February 29 Boone told YES Network that Judge was undergoing several tests, but none was conclusive, and more tests would be done. March 2

In 6th of March, Boone turned to the media and updated them with the diagnosis: a stress fracture in the judge's first right rib.

Also in 6th of MarchJudge told reporters (according to Erik Boland of Newsday) that he felt pain for the first time in November, but thought it would be fine for spring training.

Judge had a normal low training season, but felt the pain more or less from November onwards: "I thought it was something that could warm up and work and be fine by the time spring training begins. If I had known it was a rib, maybe I would have done things a little differently " – Erik Boland (@ eboland11) March 6, 2020

Aaron Judge injuries updates

– 6th of March: The judge is diagnosed with a stress fracture on his first right rib and will be set aside for two weeks before being reevaluated. The surgery is not off the table.