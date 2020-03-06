Wild Beat Sharks 3-2, winning streak is now in 6 games – Up News Info

SAN JOSE (AP) – Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and assistance and the Minnesota Wild extended their dominance along the way, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday night.

Minnesota won its sixth consecutive game as a visitor and advanced to Vancouver for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Sharks, who had their winning three-game winning streak, scored goals from Stefan Noesen and Joe Thornton.

Alex Stalock, a former Shark, made 40 saves on the net for the Wild on a night that Minnesota surpassed 42-27.

"Every time you play against old friends, it's a lot of fun," Stalock said. "I love it, it's a test. … You play against boys you used to practice, you go through the American League with. It's a whole trip."

The game was played against the smaller local crowd of the Shark season (14,517), the same day that Santa Clara County officials recommended that the team cancel the game due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

“The fans that were here were loud. They were in the game and energetic, ”said Shark center Logan Couture. "That's all you ask. It's hard to sell a building when it's having a bad year, and that's what we have."

Minnesota broke a 1-1 draw and took control with goals in the second period of Parise and Alex Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk picked up a loose disc and caught it next to goalkeeper Martin Jones of the Sharks midway through the second to put Minnesota ahead. Three minutes later, Parise received a nice pass from Luke Kunin and scored to make it a 3-1 game.

Parise has scored goals in four consecutive games, warming up when the Wild tries to push playoffs with 15 games remaining.

"It almost felt like the hockey playoff makes a couple of games," Galchenyuk said. "It has been a lot of fun. A lot of pressure, but as a group we handled it very well and we just enjoyed it."

Thornton's goal in the middle of the third brought San Jose into one, but the Sharks couldn't even shoot Stalock.

"He made some lifeguards and that's what is good," Noesen said. "We just couldn't get an equalizer."

The Wild opened the scoring when Suter's slap just inside the blue line beat Jones in the first period.

San Jose tied it with about five minutes remaining in the period when Noesen redirected a shot from Noah Gregor to put the 1-1.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County reached 20 on Thursday, county health officials pressed for cancellation of events that would attract large crowds, including Shark games.

But the team said at the end of the afternoon that the game would be played.

"We will be evaluating future events in the coming days," Sharks said in a statement. "The SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each event, with special attention to the areas of high traffic and high public contact."

NOTES Wild center Eric Staal, second in the team with 47 points, missed the game due to a death in his family. He is the day to day. … Striker Kevin Fiala entered the night with a five-point streak of five games with a team record. … Sharks forward Joe Thornton played in his 1633 game of his career, leaving two behind Scott Stevens for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Wild: Play in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Ottawa host on Saturday.

