Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor's super fight with Amanda Serrano was added to the Manchester bill | Boxing News





Katie Taylor will fight with Amanda Serrano on May 2

The undisputed fight for Katie Taylor's lightweight world title with Amanda Serrano has been confirmed for the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill on May 2, live at the Sky Sports box office.

Ireland's two-peso world champion can strengthen her status as one of the best fighters in the sport when she faces Serrano, who holds a world title in seven divisions, the same night as Whyte's explosive heavyweight encounter with Povetkin in Manchester.

Taylor sealed a key points victory over Christina Linardatou to claim the WBO super lightweight title at the same place in November, as it intensified a division after beating Delfine Persoon to unify the four light belts in the world last June.

Taylor welcomed a clash that defined his career with Serrano

Serrano, who has had world titles from super fly to super light, secured the WBO featherweight belt with a full point victory over Heather Hardy at Madison Square Garden in September, while sharpening her skills for Taylor in a victory by detention. Simone Aparecida Da Silva in Miami in January.

"It's a fight he seems to have talked about for years, so I'm glad it's finally underway," Taylor said. "It's a massive fight and one that I've been waiting for a long, long time."

"I've been working hard in a training camp in the United States since the beginning of the year, so it's great to have a date to focus on now and I can't wait for May 2."

"I am happy that we have finally made this great fight because both me and Katie deserve to be in this position," Serrano said.

"While our fight could have been a major event, I am still grateful that it is happening. I am not going to talk to Katie, since I know she will not do it with me, so I will leave it in this: one What is certain is that we both leave everything in the ring. "

Matchroom Boxing Chief Eddie Hearn said: "Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for the undisputed lightweight championship in the world: this is the greatest women's fight of all time."

"All of Ireland and Puerto Rico are going to be watching this absolute war between the undisputed champion and the champion of the weight division seven, it doesn't get bigger!"

Serrano promoter Lou DiBella said: "I am proud to co-promote this historic fight with Matchroom and to appear on a massive billboard in Manchester. Two of the best fighters in the world, two of the best of all time, He will face boxing supremacy.

The undefeated Irish star returns to Manchester

"Amanda did not shy away from gaining weight again or fighting in the United Kingdom; she accepted the idea of ​​winning on the road and consolidating international stardom. Taylor versus Serrano is not only the best female boxing, it is the best of what is supposed to it's boxing. "

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "We are absolutely delighted to add Katie Taylor's sensational confrontation with Amanda Serrano to the Whyte-Povetkin bill.

"With Sky Sports increasing its commitment to women's sports, we will exhibit the biggest fight in Taylor's career after following every step of his epic journey."

"We have witnessed Serrano's total action style, having covered his breathless battle with Heather Hardy. A magnificent multi-peso champion, Serrano now faces Taylor, Ireland's dazzling star, when two elite competitors collide in Manchester.

"Whyte also rolls the dice in a high-risk heavyweight battle with Povetkin. Two explosive matches that can only provide fireworks for fans of the fight."