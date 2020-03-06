Why it was finally the right time for Mandy Moore to return to music

The last time Mandy Moore He had a new album to share with the world, he said the world was a very different place.
Barack Obama They had only spent a few months in his first term as president. Joy He had just seen his pilot, months before his premiere in the fall. Y The hangover The franchise was months of being born with the release of the first film.
As we said, a different place.
Not that Moore really disappeared at any time during the 11 years between the April 2009 release of Amanda Leigh, his sixth studio album and Silver landings, its long-awaited seventh available everywhere on Friday, March 6. She continued her healthy career as an actress, after all, she officially became a Disney princess by expressing Rapunzel in 2010 Tangled up and finally becoming the mother of the United States in 2016 as Rebecca Pearson in the successful NBC family drama We are.
But the music had remained silent. And, for a while, it seemed like it could still be that way.
As Moore revealed in a New York Times expose last year, his six-year marriage to musician Ryan Adams, which started the same year it launched Amanda Leigh, turned out to be the main obstacle that stood between her and promoted her musical career. By telling the newspaper that she found that her ex-husband was "psychologically abusive," she explained, "her controlling behavior essentially blocked my ability to make new connections in the industry during a crucial and potentially lucrative moment, all my time 20 years."
Despite starting to work together on a seventh album, he blocked the release of everything they wrote together and discouraged her from working with anyone but him, since she had signed with her label. (Adams has denied the accusations).
Chris Haston / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
"I was so ready. I was so hungry," he told the NYT last month. Eventually, she began to wonder if she already had what was needed. "& # 39; Am I good enough? What do I bring to the table? & # 39;" he continued. "Because if my creative partner and my romantic partner can't even make time or don't want to work with me, where does that leave me?"
When the couple finally divorced in 2016, she told him USA Today This month, "there was a lot of work that I had to do to reformulate my idea of whether I was still a musician or not. There was a great conversation about the legitimacy and a lot of luggage that I had to leave in order to find my way back to the music scene."
At the end of the day, however, one thing was still true for Moore, who broke up with his simple debut "Candy,quot; at age 15: "I missed it," he said simply in the March issue of Entertainment Weekly.
And when she started dating the future husband Taylor Goldsmith, the lead singer of the indie-rock band Dawes, slowly began to find her way back. "Traveling with them, they are an amazing live band and they have a lot of fun on stage, it's really contagious," he said. USA Today. "And I remember one of the first times I saw Taylor thinking:" I'm a little jealous because I want to be there. I miss this a lot. "It was a real light bulb moment of,quot; I have to find a way to find myself from new on stage ".
"For a long time, I relied on the excuse of & # 39; I want to do it, but I no longer have a music manager or a record label. I wouldn't even know how all this works & # 39;" he said. continued. "So I had to work to realize that it only starts with the song. I just have to write and then everything else will fit. That's what happened with this album."
So she, goldsmith and producer Mike Violawho had worked with Amanda Leigh, he got into the studio to create something that would remain true to the place where Moore is now, reflecting on everything he has learned about life and love while relying on the folk pop of the 70s of his last Two albums "It was a mandate of: I want to make a pop record on my own terms," he told Ew. "For me it was like, & # 39; What is the point of making this record if I'm not going to be honest? & # 39; Selfishly I need to accept my own life and choices and find some catharsis."
And yet, the album does not focus directly on Adams' years in his life. "I needed to go through all that to get to where I am today. Report everything," he explained. "I wrote many songs about some of the most tumultuous years, but I hesitated to get something out because this album was a means of touring again, and I don't want to go on stage every night and sing. About something I don't want to think about anymore. That's in the rearview mirror. I'm in the driver's seat and I'm just looking forward. "
And the only thing that is not in your opinion? Another long wait between the album.
"I'm really proud to make music again on my own terms and I'm excited about the future," she said. USA Today. "And I really want to keep up this momentum. I don't want to have another 10, 11 year span between albums. I feel like I've found this amazing team of contributors at Mike and Taylor, and I hope to see what we'll do together on this tour and beyond." .
Silver landings It is now available
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).