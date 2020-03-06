Why it was finally the right time for Mandy Moore to return to music

The last time Mandy Moore He had a new album to share with the world, he said the world was a very different place.

Barack Obama They had only spent a few months in his first term as president. Joy He had just seen his pilot, months before his premiere in the fall. Y The hangover The franchise was months of being born with the release of the first film.

%MINIFYHTMLae9e2c88699e733582579078a3d5a62713% %MINIFYHTMLae9e2c88699e733582579078a3d5a62714%

As we said, a different place.

%MINIFYHTMLae9e2c88699e733582579078a3d5a62715% %MINIFYHTMLae9e2c88699e733582579078a3d5a62716%

Not that Moore really disappeared at any time during the 11 years between the April 2009 release of Amanda Leigh, his sixth studio album and Silver landings, its long-awaited seventh available everywhere on Friday, March 6. She continued her healthy career as an actress, after all, she officially became a Disney princess by expressing Rapunzel in 2010 Tangled up and finally becoming the mother of the United States in 2016 as Rebecca Pearson in the successful NBC family drama We are.

But the music had remained silent. And, for a while, it seemed like it could still be that way.