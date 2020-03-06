Why Bachelor Nation is supporting Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

As travel progresses, Ashley Iaconetti Y Jared HaibonIt was dramatic. Dare to say the most dramatic in Single franchise history?
When former nanny Iaconetti was spying for the first time Kaitlyn Bristowenewly despised suitor in the Bachelor in Paradise Beach in June 2015, quickly declared his soulmate. It doesn't matter the feelings I had just professed Bachelor months before. Chris Soules. Is was that.
Haibon was, as you say, less convinced. While he found her "really hot," he worried that she was too emotional for him, and too different from the shy, soft-spoken girls she had gravitated to in the past.
But anything you don't like is a sign that the former restaurant manager may have done little to crush Iaconetti's determination. After she defended herself from other aspirants (goodbye, Clare Crawley!), even hooked a card to the fantasy suite, where the professed virgin speculated that she might know what. Instead, she lost her heart. Haibon broke his romance, jumped the next flight back to Rhode Island and left Iaconetti in what can sometimes feel like his natural state: crying in front of a camera.
It is a moment he has remembered more than a couple of times since he, the journalist and the presenter of the podcast, who turns 32 today, started dating seriously in early 2018. Really this time, without an ABC camera view. "It's interesting to think if we went as a couple in Bachelor in Paradise the second season if we were still dating today, "the 31-year-old speculated in,quot; Help! I Suck at Dating "that May, the podcast he shares with his alum companions Dean Unglert Y Vanessa Grimaldi, "because I come and go if we would be."
Gun in the head, he said, would suppose so, but at this point it really doesn't matter. Because when he realized that his feelings for his best friend were more than platonic, after several years of internal struggle to decide if the love he felt was that kind of love: I knew she would receive all her roses in the foreseeable future. "We see this as, you know, for us," he explained. "Life partner, marriage, children, everything, I mean, I hope so."
And although their journey did not move exactly at the typical Bachelor deformation rates, they have already marked some milestones. While I was in Mexico filming the 2018 season of Bachelor in Paradise"The same place where your relationship began three years earlier – Haibon knelt with a princess-cut diamond Neil Lane in his hand, fulfilling the vow he had said to E! News days before in 2018 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango By AT,amp;T: "It feels good to know that I will never have a first date,quot;.
And with their Rhode Island wedding in August 2019 in the books, the two are looking at the next step on their trip. "We talk a lot about that," Haibon revealed to ET in December. "We both want children, but I think we will wait until next year."
Despite the intense need of their mothers, the couple is content to let that happen on their own schedule. Although they have very definite ideas of how they would like it to be implemented. "It's really about gender. Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl," Iaconetti explained to We weekly. "I think when you do the calculations, it's equal to three."
Instagram / Jessica Clarke
If Haibon is being really honest, there is a small part of him that always knew he would get here. Although he broke things with Iaconetti twice while they were in Mexico, "It never felt like it was over between us after Paradise", he explained in the Iaconetti YouTube series The Story of Us. (The couple dedicated a 44-minute episode of the show, produced by Married at first sight Y Seven year switch"Kinetic Entertainment,quot;, to explain how they made the slow transition from friends to lovers). Therefore, he continued, "I said we would still be friends. It just didn't feel finished."
After hanging out a few times that summer, Iaconetti invited him to join another alum franchise at a multi-day charity event he was organizing in his hometown of Virginia. There, she says, she was finally in her element after spending all of her Paradise Courtship "constantly fears another girl who enters,quot; and unable to show her true self. "I ruled that weekend," he recalled. "I was like a total female boss and Jared was not my focal point. I was organizing these two events."
Ashley Iaconetti / Instagram
Haibon, meanwhile, was completely focused on her. "I was in love," he said when he saw her in such an authentic environment. "You were so sensible and calm, ambitious and you were working hard that weekend and you looked sexy."
In other words, he realized, it was pretty stupid of him to let her go first. "I thought & # 39; I am an idiot & # 39;", he admitted. "This girl is very sexy and sweet and we get along perfectly."
Iaconetti assumed that this would be the turning point, especially after he invited her to an event in Boston and "they did really well." But Haibon was not completely convinced of being in it for the right reasons.
Even when he crashed into Iaconetti's notebook in Los Angeles and conscientiously put together a music video for Backstreet Boys for his birthday, he had doubts. "I was in a very confusing place and I was being very hesitant. And I felt that it was rather for me to be decisive and say that I should not keep you in this gray area, so to speak, where I am one foot in and one foot out," he explained. . "And I thought it was always better if we said that we are better if we are only friends because at least it gives you the opportunity to date other people and have no expectations of us."
Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio
He exposed some hard and cruel truths while both were preparing for their second adventure in SingleMexico-based spin-off "We both decided that we needed to make this decision individually, and that if we went, we would go for other people," he said. Huffington Mail of her 2016 season. So, frankly, I was a bit frustrated when she tried to block her burgeoning romance with Caila Quinn.
"It was really difficult because I felt we were very clear about what we were going to do," he explained in The history of us. "I was trying to tell you that we weren't going to be together because I wanted you to date other people, I wanted you to continue, I wanted you to be happy."
His message was bleak: "I made our mutual friends tell me that you will never like me, that I am obsessed, in love and that you will never see me as anything more than a friend," he said. but he forced her to deal with the true reality of the situation. "We talked about all the emotions we had that summer," he said, even touching his brief romance with Quinn and a relationship with Wells Adams She could not take off from the ground. "And that began with a solid year of friendship."
For more than 12 months, the couple was platonic, without kissing sessions, text messages about how lucky he was to have her in his life. (Both happened in the period prior to the third season of Paradise.) He noticed Iaconetti: "This was the moment when I really stopped thinking that Jared was a marriage option."
She began to see Haibon's retired mood around her as a sign that she didn't really like spending time with her, friendship or otherwise.
But upon hearing Haibon say it, it was closed because he simply did not know how to handle the situation. No matter how many times they exchanged friends, I love them, I just couldn't afford to risk anything else. "If we were going to cross that limit of friendship, there is no going back," he said. "And if I even had, like, a two percent doubt about our relationship and what it could be, then I probably shouldn't do it, because I don't want to risk losing you as a friend."
Describe what happens next as the kick in the pants that he needed so much. Actually, it was more the classic movement of not realizing how much you really value someone until you fear you may lose it.
Either way, when Iaconetti began to fall in love Kevin Wendtthe fireman and High school Canada winner he met in The Bachelor Winter Games In 2017, Haibon panicked.
At that moment, he said he realized, "You need to do something or you will lose the best thing that happened to you. Good or bad, I have to say something."
Because I knew very well that it was a little bad. Wendt had properly courted Iaconetti and continued to do so after filming. And hadn't this been the kind of self-confident companion Haibon had always pushed her to pursue? "I did a lot of self-reflection and tried to find out what I want, what I should do," he admitted. "If I have to do something. I say something? It's so unfair for me to say something. God, it's so unfair. Ashley goes to a show, finds another guy and now I'm going to say something. What kind of – what does that do?" ? "
Answer: the guy who makes the most of an opportunity. Because long before Iaconetti flew to Vermont and met a firefighter, she and Haibon had planned a January getaway to St. Lucia with their sister. Lauren Iaconetti and his close friends Jade Tolbert Y Tanner Tolbert. But even as they moved around another kind of paradise, he was too nervous to move until a conversation with Tanner, his self-styled "fairy godfather,quot; put him in order.
"He said something that really resonated with me and thank God he said it," Haibon explained. "Tanner said: & # 39; It's more unfair to Ashley if you say nothing. Because you should give her the opportunity to let her know how you feel and let her make a decision."
For Iaconetti, his confessional, which took place aboard an ocean float, was the situation of the romantic comedy he had always been waiting for. But once the boy made the big gesture of catching the girl, even planting a passionate kiss before boarding his flight home, he did not content himself with hugging the happy one forever and letting the credits roll.
"In a nutshell, I left and thought, okay, well, that's all I always wanted, but I will definitely keep dating this other guy because I like it," Iaconetti summed up. "He has chased me. I really liked him. He has been there all the time. And I deserve to chase someone else and have someone else chase me after all this time. And that's what we're going to do."
However, back in Wendt's arms, he had to admit that something felt bad. Shortly after he missed celebrating his 30th birthday due to work commitments, she decided to interrupt things. "It sounds a bit harsh, but it's just that lack of magic," he explained to cohost. Ben Higgins in his podcast "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Fad,quot; by iHeartRadio. (Wendt made a guest cameo). "We get along very well, but just something is missing and you really can't determine what it is. That's how I feel."
Meanwhile, Haibon was trying his best to spell, spending three days writing a letter detailing the "emotional roller coaster,quot; in their relationship and revealing that he was worried about letting her go "could end up being the biggest mistake of my life." In a poignant passion, he shared all the traits that made him fall in love with Iaconetti.
"I love how you took the time to see the original Superman because you knew how much that would mean to me. I love watching football with you, even though the Giants stink. I love how you like to make me a coffee in the morning. I love how sweet and kind you are with my family and friends. I love that you made me that Matchbox 20 music video for my birthday. And I love that you call me Cory Matthews, "he wrote, summarizing his thoughts with a simple phrase:" I just wanted you to know that I will still be here and keep thinking of you. "
Now that he has his girl, Haibon hasn't given in. He sprouted E! The news about his fantasy escape from May 2018 to Hawaii and how to spend "almost every minute,quot; of six days in a row made him realize that he was ready to take a leap forever. "When I left her for the first time I thought, & # 39; I don't want to leave you & # 39;" he said. "That was a great moment for me when I said that this is for a lifetime, things of life partners."
But save your most romantic thoughts for your girl. "He wrote me other letters and filled my apartment with flowers," said Iaconetti of his courtship that lasted months. "He tells me every day that he is the luckiest man in the world."
Naturally, Iaconetti responds in the same way. "I love him very much," he said in his podcast. "He is my person. He is my soulmate."
And although the two had already sealed their lives forever, they admit to feeling even more grounded in the seven months since their dream vows. Take your first married Thanksgiving, which happened with your two families by your side. "It's really fun to be at the tables and say: & # 39; You're married and you're married and we're married & # 39;" he shared with ET. "It's a completely different feeling."
Nothing like having happiness forever after you always dreamed.
(Originally posted on May 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. PT)