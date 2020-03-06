Why Bachelor Nation is supporting Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

As travel progresses, Ashley Iaconetti Y Jared HaibonIt was dramatic. Dare to say the most dramatic in Single franchise history?

When former nanny Iaconetti was spying for the first time Kaitlyn Bristowenewly despised suitor in the Bachelor in Paradise Beach in June 2015, quickly declared his soulmate. It doesn't matter the feelings I had just professed Bachelor months before. Chris Soules. Is was that.

%MINIFYHTMLdc2149fd3a7e3e3982dd63d92925eaba11% %MINIFYHTMLdc2149fd3a7e3e3982dd63d92925eaba12%

Haibon was, as you say, less convinced. While he found her "really hot," he worried that she was too emotional for him, and too different from the shy, soft-spoken girls she had gravitated to in the past.

But anything you don't like is a sign that the former restaurant manager may have done little to crush Iaconetti's determination. After she defended herself from other aspirants (goodbye, Clare Crawley!), even hooked a card to the fantasy suite, where the professed virgin speculated that she might know what. Instead, she lost her heart. Haibon broke his romance, jumped the next flight back to Rhode Island and left Iaconetti in what can sometimes feel like his natural state: crying in front of a camera.