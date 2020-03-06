Who should the Broncos, and should not, pursue

Teams, prepare to spend more.

The negotiation period of the NFL free agency begins on March 16, followed by the start of the signing / negotiation period two days later. The Broncos have already made a great move, establishing an agreement to acquire the corner of Jacksonville A.J. Bouye But they have the flexibility of being a great player in free agency.

Here is a 25-player cheat sheet for free agency (not including the Broncos free agents):

Likely to be tagged and unavailable

It is still possible that teams can use franchise and transition labels. It is likely that these players are placed under the franchise tag (or their teams have already announced that they will) or else the Broncos should be interested:

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee: The current champion running (1,540 yards) also tied for first place in touchdown (16). The Titans' offense goes through it, which means they must try and then think about the quarterback.

Chris Jones, DL, Kansas City: A thorn on the side of the Broncos would have been at the top of their shopping list. It has 33 catches and 136 tackles in four years.

Brandon Scherff, G, Washington: Scherff, three times selected in the Pro Bowl, has lost 15 games in the last three years.

Not quarterbacks that will be in demand … but not for the Broncos

The Broncos have many needs, but these main free agents are unlikely to meet the need and make financial sense to pursue:

Arik Armstead, DL, San Francisco: He finally showed promise in 2019 with 10 catches after a total of nine in his first four years.

James Bradberry, CB, Carolina: Eight interceptions in four years can amount to a contract with an average of $ 15 million while taking advantage of a thin corner class. I could meet with coach Ron Rivera in Washington.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Seattle: A former top general team, he has played all 16 games only once in six years and has never reached double-digit catches.

Jack Conklin, RT, Tennessee: The Broncos may be in the market for new offensive tackles in 2021, but not through free agency this year.

Bud Dupree, OLB, Pittsburgh: He chose the best year (contract season) to shine, recording 11 1/2 catches (the previous maximum was six). An external supporter standing in a 3-4 scheme.

Dante Fowler, DE / OLB, L.A Rams: One of the various defensive players of the Rams that will depart. He played 2019 with a one-year contract and had 11 half-career catches.

Anthony Harris, S, Minnesota: A full year as a starter, but what a season it was: six interceptions and a loose ball recovery.

Hunter Henry, TE, L.A. Chargers: The Broncos have Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman to lead their position group, so if they approach the position, they will be in the draft. Henry has played alone in 41 games in four years.

Byron Jones, CB, Dallas: He could be one of the highest paid players in the market (more than $ 15 million?) Despite having only two interceptions in 79 career games.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco: How fast can you say "No,quot;?

Joe Schobert, MLB, Cleveland: The current Schobert rate could be $ 10 million per year, much for an average linebacker. But it is a rigging machine: 408 in four years.

They should be on the Broncos shopping list

General manager John Elway has not asked us, but if he did, these players should be considered:

Prince Amukamara, CB, Chicago: Released by the Bears earlier this month, he is eligible to sign immediately. Broncos coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell have been familiar with him since his time in Chicago.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas: Spend a lot of money on Cooper or wait for the 15th general election? We suggest waiting, but Cooper's production is not disputed: four seasons of 1,000 yards and still only 25.

Michael Brockers, DT, Los Angeles Rams: A first-round election in 2012, Brockers is large (6 feet 5/305 pounds), durable (five games lost in eight years) and productive (344 tackles). If the Broncos start again on the defensive line, it would be a good addition.

Javon Hargrave, DT, Pittsburgh: With a record of 6-2 / 305, he has lost only one game in four years as a nose tackle and has provided an inside pass (14 1/2 catches) and 109 tackles in the last two seasons.

Graham Glasgow, G / C, Detroit: The Broncos need Plan B in case Connor McGovern leaves. Glasgow has 58 career starts, including the last two full seasons at the center.

Melvin Gordon, RB, L.A. Chargers: The Chargers and Gordon are expected to separate from each other. Would you take a one-year contract to restore its market value? It is worth a call.

Case of Keenum, QB, Washington: The starting quarterback of the Broncos in 2018 would make sense as a backup for Drew Lock due to his familiarity with Pat Shurmur's offensive.

Cory Littleton, LB, Los Angeles Rams: Littleton would immediately update the coverage capabilities of the Broncos in the internal linebacker. He has 168 tackles in two years as a starter (plus 22 pass breaks).

DJ. Reader, DT, Houston: Reader, with only 25 years, has only 6 1/2 captures in 65 games, but could be a solid defensive lineman.

Logan Ryan, CB, Tennessee: The Broncos acquired A.J. Bouye to start outside and have Bryce Callahan (if he is healthy). If Chris Harris leaves, Ryan would be an affordable replacement because he can cover the slot receiver.

Joe Thuney, G, New England: Thuney, a former third-round pick, has started all 16 games in each of his four years. If the Broncos break the bank, they would transfer it to the right guard, but it would verify a great need to enter the draft.