Who runs the world? Girls! These 16 female stars run their own empire

When it comes to being the boss, these women know exactly how it's done!

Sunday is International Women's Day, so we are starting the holiday celebrating the celebrities who run their own empires.

%MINIFYHTML385c3a1aa1678670b4a43d05b408567011% %MINIFYHTML385c3a1aa1678670b4a43d05b408567012%

Many of these women have changed the game in many spaces occupied by men, such as in the world of television production or start-up. However, that has not prevented any of them from leaving space for their voice and going out on top.

With people like Reese witherspoon, whose producer is behind shows like Big little lies and next Small fires everywhere, what we see in our queues has improved forever when entering the programming space.

Meanwhile, our closets would be much less fun without Mary Kate Olsen Y Ashley Olsenbrands like Elizabeth and James in our closet, or Gwen Stefani with her L.A.M.B. collection.

And when it comes to motivating everything, we can all thank Oprah Winfrey, whose vast commercial empire includes everything from shows to inspiring magazines and books.