Who runs the world? Girls! These 16 female stars run their own empire

When it comes to being the boss, these women know exactly how it's done!
Sunday is International Women's Day, so we are starting the holiday celebrating the celebrities who run their own empires.
Many of these women have changed the game in many spaces occupied by men, such as in the world of television production or start-up. However, that has not prevented any of them from leaving space for their voice and going out on top.
With people like Reese witherspoon, whose producer is behind shows like Big little lies and next Small fires everywhere, what we see in our queues has improved forever when entering the programming space.
Meanwhile, our closets would be much less fun without Mary Kate Olsen Y Ashley Olsenbrands like Elizabeth and James in our closet, or Gwen Stefani with her L.A.M.B. collection.
And when it comes to motivating everything, we can all thank Oprah Winfrey, whose vast commercial empire includes everything from shows to inspiring magazines and books.
Check out some of our female celebrities who run their own empires and get inspired to start yours!
Kate Hudson
The mother of three can do it all. In addition to having a successful acting career, Kate Hudson It has diversified into the world of fitness with its sportswear brand, Fablectics, which it launched in 2013. Since its creation, the brand has opened 25 stores and has made elegant training equipment season after season. After her expansion in fitness, Hudson decided to become an author and released her first book in 2016 called Pretty happy: healthy ways to love your body and in 2017 launched Pretty fun: create and celebrate a life of tradition. In 2018, Hudson partnered with New York & Company Inc. for a multi-year deal that introduces the actress as an ambassador for the Soho Jeans collection and a plan for her to start her own fashion line for them. In addition, he is currently a WW spokesman, the new Weight Watchers.
Karlie kloss
Karlie kloss She is a modern woman who wants everything and is not afraid to go looking for him. Not only is it one of the best paid models in the world, with contracts with Swarovski, Express and more, Kloss is about improving and expanding its interests. At the beginning of his career, he began to diversify from the world of modeling and the world of technology. In 2015, he launched Kode With Klossy, which is intended to empower girls to learn code and become the future of technology. Within that company, he organizes a free two-week summer camp for girls to learn from the best of the best. Before founding this company, he created Karlie & # 39; s Kookies in a partnership with Momofuku Milk Bar by donating part of the proceeds to FEED. In addition, he has his own YouTube channel called Klossy, which shows all his adventures in travel, cooking, technology and more. In another company, Kloss has diversified into the world of television by creating a cable talk show for Freeform in 2017 and is now the host and executive producer of the 2019 season of Catwalk Project.
Bethenny Frankel
The true housewives of New York City Star is an amazing businesswoman. Throughout her career she has become more than a reality star, she has become a queen of gastronomy. Starting with your Bethenny Bakes, also known as your healthy baked goods, until you create the first low-calorie cocktails with your Skinnygirl Cocktails line, meet the food and meet the women. In 2015, he also expanded his TV portfolio by starting his own production company called B Real Productions, which has produced two seasons of FYI's "Food Porn,quot;. In addition, he has another Bravo real estate program called Bethenny and Fredrik, which she stars and produces. If that is not enough projects to work, Bethenny Frankel He is the author of eight books.
Tyra banks
Smize baby! Tyra banks He has made a name as supermodel and creator of America's next top model starting in 2003 and that is just the tip of the iceberg for Banks. Her career as a model and in no way in the industry has helped her become the model to turn to in order to learn the business and earn money creatively. She has her own production company, Bankable Productions, and her own investment firm called Fierce Capital. In 2014, she created her cosmetics brand Tyra Beauty and earned a degree from Harvard Business School to become a full-fledged businesswoman. She has also written books, including Modelland, and was the star producer and executive of Natural size 2. In addition, he plans to create his own land called Model Land, which will be an amusement park.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams She will always be known as one of the best tennis players of all time, and has used her brand to create and grow even more off the field. For starters, he has designed some lines in HSN over the years, one of which debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2015. He has also collaborated with Puma and Nike in the past and created his own line of designer clothes called Aneres. She currently has her own line of clothing for regular and large-sized women called Serena who has recently partnered with Bumble, the dating application for which she is currently a global consultant, to create special shirts for her line. These clothing companies, along with their philanthropic and defense efforts, make Williams an even bigger star.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate Y Ashley Olsen take twinning to the next level as twins who win by running an empire together. The famous twins are currently known for their fashion empire, but their business success began when they were only 7 years old. The Olsen sisters created and have been co-owners of Dualstar Entertainment Group since 1993. Under that umbrella, the ladies led an empire made up of movies and television series (starring the iconic sisters) and that was just the beginning. Later they ventured into fragrance, makeup and fashion brands under that umbrella before becoming couture designers. In 2006, the Olsens created The Row, with the aim of creating the perfect shirt, and more than 10 years later it is a high-end staple in New York Fashion Week. In 2007, they launched Elizabeth and James, named for their younger brothers, as a more contemporary line of clothing and accessories. With all these companies, women are now millionaires (with a combined value of $ 300 million) with a fashion empire estimated at $ 1 billion … and fierce bosses.
Jessica Simpson
The pop singer who has become a fashion designer has one of the most successful fashion empires at the moment and may surprise some people. As of 2011, Jessica Simpson The Jessica Simpson collection reached the annual sales mark of $ 1 billion and continues to maintain that number with more than 30 product categories ranging from shoes and swimsuits to sunglasses and household items. You can do it all and it dates back to 2006 when you first launched your constantly expanding line.
gwen Stefani
When gwen Stefani It's not making money as a musician, booking tours or being a coach in The voice, she is making money through her other love … fashion. The singer launched her first fashion line called L.A.M.B. in 2003 and since then it has started two new brands, including Harajuku Lovers, and a line of glasses called GX by Gwen Stefani, not to mention their beauty collaborations and fragrance releases over the years. Oh, and she also created a children's television show called Kuu Kuu Harajuku which he wrote and produced between 2015 and 2017.
drew Barrymore
drew Barrymore It could be Hollywood royalty coming from a family of actors and continuing with the family business, but it has taken another step by adding producer and director credits to his resume throughout his career. In 1995, he co-founded his producer Flower Films, which has produced films such as Charlie's Angels Y He just isn't that to you.. Then, in 2014, he founded his own beauty company called Flower Beauty, which empowers women by creating products that make them feel good in their own skin. He has now expanded his beauty brand to the United Kingdom and can be found in the United States at Target, Ulta and more stores.
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio Estefan They are powers in the business world, especially in Florida. Together they have a large number of restaurants including, Bongos Cuban Cafe, Larios on the Beach, Estefan Kitchen Express and Estefan Kitchen in the design district of Miami. They also own the Costa d & # 39; Este and The Cardozo hotels, because why have restaurants and not hotels, duh? In 2009, the powerful couple became minority owners of the Miami Dolphins and Gloria is on the Univision board of directors.
Oprah Winfrey
What has not Oprah Winfrey added to your empire at this point? Starting with his successful talk show, Winfrey has been making moves and a lot of money. She owns Harpo Productions, which is the production company behind The Oprah Winfrey show, which means he has been making money since very early. He was one of the first investors in the Oxygen network, so when it sold for more than $ 900 million in 2007, he made money again. In 2000, the television guru founded O Magazine, which is still in circulation. In 2011, it launched its successful television network, Oprah Winfrey Network or OWN, which has produced programs such as Queen sugar Y Dr. Phil. Oh, and then there is his participation in WW, the new Weight Watchers, which he bought 10 percent in 2015. Finally, he recently signed a multi-year contract with Apple that will be an association to program its original content. line up.
Gisele Bundchen
Supermodel, what about the super boss baby? Gisele Bundchen It is one of the most famous and iconic supermodels in the world, but did you know that you have used your brand to create a very lucrative empire? In addition to making money walking in parades, advertising campaigns and being the face of numerous brands over the years, Bündchen has many banks through other companies, including the association with Grendene, a synthetic footwear company to sell its own line of sandals, and teaming up, joined Hope, the largest lingerie manufacturer in Brazil for its own brand in 2011. That same year it launched Sejaa Pure Skincare, which is an ecological line of beauty products and has been the product model for Pantene hair from Procter & Gamble for more than a decade. . In 2018, he took his lifestyle of healthy habits and Zen practices to the next level by launching a book called Lessons: my way to a meaningful life, which adds to its estimated net worth of $ 360 million.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Movie star and more is exactly what Gwyneth Paltrow It has become. After becoming the face of numerous brands, including the Pleasures perfume by Estée Lauder and Bean Pole International, Paltrow brought her knowledge of beauty and celebrity power to the masses by launching her weekly Goop lifestyle newsletter in 2008. The The newsletter was intended to give fans their travel recommendations healthy recipes, shopping tips and beauty tips while encouraging people to "nurture the internal aspect,quot; of their lives. After its initial success, the newsletter became a web-based company called Goop.com. Goop has now expanded to e-commerce, has collaborated with fashion brands and made emerging stores in the last decade. At that time, the founder also expanded her personal brand with five cookbooks, the most recent was 2019 The clean plate: eat, restore, heal.
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad It is proof that the stars of reality can happen to bigger and better things. After his time in Laguna Beach Y The hills, the 33-year-old star decided to take on the lifestyle with her website LaurenConrad.com, which was launched almost 10 years ago and covers everything from party planning ideas to her favorite fashion pieces. Its emerging empire is also made up of two fashion lines, LC Lauren Conrad for Khols and Paper Crown. In addition, she is the author with nine titles in her name and co-founded The Little Market in 2013, which focuses on creating sustainable partnerships with artisans from around the world, and in 2018 she opened her first store in Los Angeles.
Jessica Alba
Acting could be where Jessica Alba She started, but now she is a fierce businesswoman thanks to her consumer goods company, The Honest Company. Founded in 2012, Alba together with its business partner. Christopher Gavigan It was proposed to make household products and items for babies in an ethical and safe way. In 2015, Alba launched a collection of skin care and beauty products under the Honest Beauty brand, which has just been added to its empire and sales.
Reese witherspoon
Reese witherspoon She is a great actress, but she is an even better business woman. In addition to acting in great shows like Big little liesWitherspoon has kept busy with several companies he owns and runs. The actress has her own production company called Pacific Standard, which has worked on projects such as Wild, Girl is gone Y Big little lies. In 2016, he created Hello Sunshine, a media company designed to focus on women's-driven stories on all platforms and make them count, and has already had success with its VOD channel with the series. Shine with reese. On the other side of his empire is his fashion and lifestyle company called Draper James, which was launched in 2015. Since its launch, he has written a book about southern life called Whiskey in a cup of tea, partnered with Crate & Barrel for some capsule collections and opened four stores in the south.
