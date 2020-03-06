What will you remember at the end of your life? The | Health

%MINIFYHTMLa34b80df58b0a10dda84895a1c7c2d3911% %MINIFYHTMLa34b80df58b0a10dda84895a1c7c2d3912%

Sometimes, when I am still inside and I touch the trunk of a tree, I feel his memories alive: the sharp teeth of caterpillars that eat leaves, the smell of fresh and life-giving rain, songs of sparrows and songs of summer cicadas, the cold of the first freezing, small ant legs brushing soft spring leaves. I feel the memories of long and painful droughts, along with glorious times of abundance. I feel the lungs of our land, breathing and exhaling.

The memories of the trees are written on each branch, leaf and root, and are visibly recorded in the rings that surround their heartwood. Memory rings reveal patterns of tree growth, age, rain, temperatures, fires, snowfalls, volcanic eruptions and the overall health of the ecosystem it came from.



Like trees, memories live in every part of us.



Memories make sense, defy time and fly through the years. However, they can be elusive, selective, true or false. Some memories repair us, other memories need to be repaired. Memories can come between us and the life we ​​want to live. And sometimes, what we have forgotten can be much more powerful than the memories we remember.

Growing up, I memorized the memories of my parents and grandparents and begged to hear their stories.

"Tell me again," I would say, "how was it to get your water from a well?"

"What was the name of Uncle Benny's pet crow?"

"How do you cure meat in the smokehouse?"

"What was it like growing your own food?"

Thus I understood their lives, and eventually mine, through the rich storehouse of their memories.

As a therapeutic musician, I have heard hundreds of memories. Teachers, doctors, garbage collectors, lawyers, preachers, farmers, accountants, artists, plumbers, housewives, an Oscar-winning actress. I have learned to pay close attention to what people remember, especially at the end of their lives. The themes interwoven in the memories of the end of life are mostly the same, although the individual's details are different.

Memories of what lies unsolved in the human heart, hidden by a busy life, suddenly revealed in the last hours. Memories of tender mercies granted by strangers. Memories of fulfilled vows and broken promises. Memories of love that were released too soon or clung too much.

The tears of a seven year old girl.

What will you remember most clearly at the end of your life?

My mother's father remembered vividly the Sunday school class for children he taught for 30 years, and the night prayers he prayed with his wife, Lucy. He remembered the beatings of his alcoholic father, and recalled the promise he kept from never putting an angry hand on his own children.

At the end of his life, my grandmother remembered every detail in slow motion of the day he saved the life of his eldest son when he was bitten by a rattlesnake. How he made a tourniquet with his apron and placed it around the bite on his ankle. How it turned blue and black everywhere. How he bled from the eyes and pores of his skin. What he remembered most was his son's terrible pain. "His suffering was something that could never be forgotten," she said.

A 101-year-old woman once told me that her most vivid memory of life was her mother's funeral day. She was seven years old. Later, her relatives discussed among themselves about who "should take care of her."

He remembered the cream-colored walls of the room where the discussions took place, the faded image hanging over the chimney of an old man praying and the smell of hot pecan pie sitting on the kitchen table.

He remembered how his grandfather's voice trembled when he said, "We will do it. Your grandmother and I will take care of her." And he remembered the surge of relief that flooded her as she looked at her little shiny black shoes with silver buckles.

"I am everything I am today for my grandparents," he said. "I lost a husband and lost a son, but no day stands out more in my life than that day. The day they welcomed me." And she cried fresh tears during the story, a 101-year-old woman, crying the fresh tears of a seven-year-old girl.

Others remember words that they wish they hadn't said. The words, if they could somehow recover, would now ease his death, and also would have relieved his life.

Some gain wisdom and peace through their memory. They see a meaning rich in the fragments, and their whole life finally unites, just before it disappears.

I lost the sky

I completely lost my memory once in a car accident. I was 15 years old and I was unconscious when my head hit and shattered the front windshield. When I woke up, I found myself lying on the grass next to the car, with my throbbing head and resting on the lap of a kind stranger.

Looking towards the morning, the blue sky, I was blinded by its beauty, by the immensity, by the light of the sun that was pouring freely into the sky, pouring into me. I am in heaven, I thought. That is all. Eternity. I did it.

I found the sky so deeply beautiful that I could not see or feel anything but the sky. Not the woman who hugs me, or my injured body, or the crashed car, or the crowd gathered. Could not talk. All he wanted was to remain involved in the beauty of heaven, the opening of heaven, to be sustained in the eternity of his light.

I smiled

Then he groaned.

"What happened?" the woman asked gently, still holding me, stroking my head.

I did not know.

"What's your name?"

I did not know.

"Heaven …" I said, pointing.

Couldn't he see that that was all that mattered? The names did not matter. I didn't even care.

"How do we contact your parents?"

Did he have parents?

I did not know.

I only knew the sky.

The more I questioned, the more confused I became. My head ached and his questions, like a dark veil, closed around me. I could not answer any of them. I felt silly, stupid. I closed my eyes. I lost hope. And I lost the sky.

"The ambulance is on its way," he said, his voice full of concern.

Later, in the emergency room, when I looked into my mother's eyes, my memory slowly began to return to me, in broken pieces. But it would never be the same.



Always falling, falling, falling

Thirty-three years later, I can still feel the sensation of heaven. I can also feel the sensation of not being able to remember my name, my family, my environment, my life, myself.

When I work with people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, I remember how that confusion felt.

"Out, I don't have a son!" A man shouted at his 50-year-old son.

"I am not married," another told her husband repeatedly for over 60 years. "And I've never been married."

Their lives have no context, they are always falling, falling, falling. They have no foundation on which to build their lives, or memories to rely on to tell them who they are.

I have sat with families sobbing that they could no longer bear the painful indignity of this disease in their loved one, and over time, I stopped visiting.

Where is heaven for these patients, their families, who have lost so much? Where is your hope?

A brief respite, for many, can be found in old folk songs and dusty hymns, where the pieces of their lives come home to them. Memories carried the wings of the melody and the lyrics that have more life than most of the sermons that are heard, the pills that are taken, the games that are played, or the movies that are watched.

Silence, little baby, don't say a word,

Mom is going to buy you a nightingale.

And if that nightingale doesn't sing,

Mom is going to buy you a diamond ring.

"That was my mother's favorite song," said a woman tenderly who did not know her own name. "I sang it at night. No matter how tired I was after a long day at work, I sang it."

"What was your mother's name?" I asked her.

She smiled and shrugged, still wrapped in the comfort of memory. "Oh honey, I don't know."

& # 39; I know why I'm still alive & # 39;

One of the first symptoms of Alzheimer's disease is the inability to acquire new memories. Then, what was most appreciated, slowly withdraws: the spoken and written word, the taste of favorite foods, the desire to play, favorite television shows, the faces of loved ones, and still, in the midst of all the loss, some can sing every word to You are My Sunshineand smiles deeply in her life as they sing it.

There is a mystery and a power in music that I have never fully understood. A power capable of reaching the invisible parts and bringing back a memory that will separate the sea from darkness, often only for a moment; but a moment that is worth everything. "I know why I'm still alive," said one woman, after remembering a song that she and her mother sang together while sitting and peeling peas on the back porch.

Buffalo girls, won't you go out tonight?

Come out tonight

Come out tonight

Once, I was working with a group of a dozen Alzheimer's residents in a closed unit, and something different happened, something unexpected. We had been singing and playing drums for about 10 minutes when residents suddenly began to sing their feelings. It was spontaneous, natural and felt completely good.

Several in the group sang "alone,quot;, others sang "fear,quot;, and one or two sang "blue,quot;.

"Why do you feel alone?" I asked, not knowing if I would get a conscious answer.

"Because I lost the people I love."

"I can't talk to other people."

"Because there is no hope."

"I can't drive anymore."

"Because I don't taste the food anymore."

"Because I'm here, in this place, and not at home."

They responded with a sense of urgency, a need, a hunger, to be heard and understood. And I was stunned. For many in the group they had realized their own feelings, something rare in the moderate to late stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Finally, a 92-year-old woman stood up trembling and said solemnly: "Well, let's make the decision that this day is beautiful."

A man nodded and said: "She is older than us, we should listen to her. Besides, she is the teacher of our class."

And we knew then that Alzheimer's disease had not really erased his memories. He had only hidden them in a very deep cavern, deep inside them. Jess Sellers

The woman sat down. And the moment was over.

I was so moved that it was several minutes before I could speak. What had just happened? We had all felt it. His memories, alive and vibrant, sure, still live in the depths of their hearts, extracted for a brief and rare moment by a song. And we knew then that Alzheimer's disease had not really erased his memories. He had only hidden them in a very deep cavern, deep inside them.

The guardians of memory

From that moment of revelation came the understanding that the friends and family of a person suffering from Alzheimer's have a deep and sacred role: that of keeping memory, that of reminders.

An origin of the word memory comes from the ancient Norse mythology of Mimir, which means "he who remembers,quot; and "the giant who guards the Well of Wisdom."

In the history of Mimir, the "Well of Wisdom,quot; is found beneath the roots of the world tree, Yggdrasill, a giant evergreen ash, the source of all life in the universe. Mimir, the reminder, saves this tree and becomes a guiding force during times of darkness and oblivion for generations to come.

Families and friends become Mimir (s), who protect the Good of Wisdom from their loved ones. They keep memories close, safe and alive within themselves.

Then, when the time comes, when your loved one leaves this world, they release memories in the lives of their children and grandchildren, friends, nieces and nephews, trusting that memories will find their way to new homes as precious treasures.

Mimir paid a high price for his gift as a reminder. However, through enormous difficulties, he became a deeper understanding and wisdom, and was of great help to others, long after his death.

The songs of our life

I can barely remember many of the gifts I received when I was a child at Christmas or birthday, but I remember the red and white plaid apron that my grandmother tied around her waist, and how, when I put my hands in her front pockets, I could feel Broken nutshells, thimbles and soft pieces of thread. The plaid cotton apron hangs in my kitchen today.

I remember songs that we sing together around the old family piano, songs that I still sing today.

I remember how my grandmother's hugs always smelled of homemade cookies and garden tomatoes, aromas that wrap me today as the shelter and the warmth of her arms.

Everything becomes memory, and every memory in the songs of our life. Memories are stored in our hearts and minds, they are recorded in our stories, they are stored in the mountains, the earth and the sky, they are commemorated in the trees and they always mold and reveal the poetry and pain for which we live.

What deep memory within you is asking to be heard? Be healed? Will it be understood? What song wants to be sung? He will never stop asking until he hears, until he sings.

The whole song of your life will eventually become your deep song at the end of life, and when nothing else is heard, and everything else fades and leaves you, the song will sing to you again and again, from a distance, Quiet place, singing the life you have lived and singing towards the new life you will enter.