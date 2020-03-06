What to know – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – This is one of the more than 100 stores that will close in 60 days.

Art Van employees say they received the news about settlement plans early Thursday morning.

The workers say they were shocked, but they had the feeling that there were big changes for the furniture giant.

Employees say high-performance stores such as Novi's location and 14 Mile store and Van Dyke are expected to remain open through liquidation, but some stores may close over the weekend.

Until Thursday, those decisions are still in the air.

Employees also told Cryss Walker of CW50 that some customers may be receiving refunds for custom orders.

Art Van entered the business in 1959 … and expanded throughout the Midwest in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.

Customers say they are surprised to learn about the closure considering Art Van's long history in the furniture business.

