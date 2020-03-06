What the comments on "Spenser's Confidential,quot; by Mark Wahlberg say

Netflix can't get enough of Massachusetts.

The broadcast giant has recently taken advantage of the state's tax credit program for movies: in 2019, the company filmed Adam Sandler's upcoming Halloween comedy "Hubie Halloween," the family spy comedy "The Sleepover,quot; and Mark Wahlberg "Spenser Confidential,quot; procedure, found on Netflix.

In the film, the Dorchester native plays Spenser, the mocking detective from Boston who became famous in the author's series of novels Robert B. Parker, the 80s ABC show "Spenser: For Hire,quot; and several films of TV. After a season in prison for beating a corrupt police captain, Spenser plans to leave Boston forever, but an unexpected death leads him to a deeper and deeper mystery.

The initial critical response to the film has been mixed, with the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website giving "Spenser Confidential,quot; a 45 percent freshness rating at the time of publication of this article.

The Boston.com review of "Spenser Confidential,quot; called the film an "unnecessary addition to the Boston crime movie canon." But to allow readers to try a variety of critical responses and make a decision on their own, we have also summarized what critics say (good, bad and everything else) about "Spenser Confidential."

The good

Richard Roeper, of the Chicago Sun-Times, gave the movie three and a half stars, and called the movie a remarkably fun outing of the typical Berg and Wahlberg fare and a "B movie for broadcast generation."

"Spenser Confidential,quot;, in contrast, is a violent, rough and loaded with expletives story featuring a gang of villains who prefer machetes instead of weapons for no apparent reason, but it is also a comedy as dark as it is. An action movie. It is a fantastic and fantastic B movie for broadcast generation.

Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times praised Wahlberg's performance and said a possible sequel "would not be a bad idea."

Starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg, is an entertaining example of private genre material for the eyes, energetic, violent and fun, with those key players, a large part of the reason. Wahlberg is the definition of the Boston charism, so native to the city that Dorchester Street where he lived during his teens appears in the film. More than that, the actor feels comfortable with a role of investigator turned into a former policeman who demands the ability to be a convincingly tough action hero, as well as knowing his way in a fun line.

Peter DeBurge, of Variety, discovered that Berg and Wahlberg's departure from real-life dramas at a lighter rate was a winning recipe, and even called "Spenser,quot; more entertaining than the other recent Netflix criminal film, " The Irishman. "

In those films, which include a trio of thrillers of real panic attack stories, "Lone Survivor,quot;, "Deepwater Horizon,quot; and "Patriots Day,quot;, Wahlberg and Berg seemed to achieve some kind of legitimacy in the awards season. Here, on the other hand, they are just letting go, channeling the mocking spirit and never delivered from the old 80's movies like "Die Hard,quot; and "Lethal Weapon,quot;, where the hero takes a whip "and keeps joking."

The regular

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly gave the film a C +, and wrote that "Spenser Confidential,quot; was a step down in the collaborative efforts of Berg-Wahlberg.

Spenser Confidential marks the fifth pairing of the actor and the director in less than a decade, after all, and his second set in the hometown of Wahlberg; Wouldn't they be improving on this now? On the other hand, the duo's first collaboration for Netflix feels less like a thriller adapted to the small screen than a kind of huge television block in time of crime: an episodic John Wick for all the parents of classic rock that are waiting patiently his little corner of the Universe of transmission to be served.



Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times called the film "disposable,quot; and "easily observable," and praised Wahlberg's chemistry with her supporting cast.

The superficial plot matters less than the scenes that represent Spenser's relations with his old friend Henry (Alan Arkin); his new friend Hawk (Winston Duke); his ex-girlfriend Cissy (comedian Iliza Shlesinger); and his dog, Pearl. Those moments are Berg and Wahlberg at their best, amusingly funny, clearly enjoying making room for the support cast to show off their stuff: Duke is winning especially as a gentle laconic giant who works on his MMA movements. The possibility of spending more time with this equipment is not bad.

The ugly one

The Boston.com review of the film criticized his predictable argument and said that even Boston-specific details seem grouped in a boardroom.

In one scene, Spenser enters an Irish bar full of policemen watching a Sox game on television where fans sing "Sweet Caroline." Add the soundtrack to the film, which features "Sweet Emotion,quot; by Aerosmith and "Foreplay / Long Time,quot; by Boston, and has completely completed its Boston Movie Bingo card.

Matthew Gilbert, of The Boston Globe, began his criticism with a crazy critique about the terrible accents of the film, Wahlberg's typographic interpretation and how little the film resembles Parker's literary creation.

There are bad cops, and there are bad movies, and there are bad Boston accents, and there are bad movies about bad cops with bad Boston accents, namely, "Spenser Confidential," a bad movie about bad cops with bad Boston accents that also adopts the mark of the famous unnamed private eye of Robert B. Parker to attract the built-in audience of that franchise, despite the fact that Spenser's film, played by Mark Wahlberg and that is fully inclined to his kind of working class of Boston is more of a Wahlbergian light-acting hero with Popeye gym muscles than anything that resembles Parker's original creation.

In the review of the film by an AP star, Matt Kennedy criticized Wahlberg for "sleepwalking,quot; throughout the film, and wrote that the film was tonally everywhere.