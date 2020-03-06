What happens if the Packers select a quarterback in 2020? Aaron Rodgers has a perfect answer

It is not known how much physical capacity of game Aaron Rodgers has in his 36-year-old body when the quarterback approaches his sixteenth NFL season. At least we know that eight times Pro Bowler has not lost a hint of confidence.

The Packers passer in a radio interview on Thursday was asked an interesting question given the context of his age: What happens if Green Bay selects a relatively high QB in the next NFL 2020 Draft? Rodgers, of course, entered the league as a first-round pick when the then Packers QB, Brett Favre, was the same age as Rodgers.

"It doesn't matter who you bring, they won't be able to beat me soon," Rodgers said. answered.

Rodgers is probably not wrong, of course. He threw 26 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions last season, his first with coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers were 13-3 and flirted with an appearance in the Super Bowl. Rodgers, among the highest paid QBs in the NFL for good reason, has four years left on his current contract.

However, Rodgers is wise to at least recognize that Green Bay currently does not have an established plan if its inevitable abandonment would arrive earlier than planned.

"I am realistic," he said. "I know where we are as an organization, and I know where I am in my career."

The Packers currently have nine selections in the next draft, and their first arrival at No. 30 overall. Although a first-round QB selection cannot be ruled out given that Green Bay was in a similar situation when it selected Rodgers in 2005, we would be surprised to see the Packers spend their best 2020 option on a QB. (SN Vinnie Iyer has Green Bay on defense at No. 30 in his latest draft).

Rodgers also mentioned Thursday that he would rather see the Packers draft players who can "come in and help us immediately."

Which is another way of telling anyone other than a quarterback. He has it under control.