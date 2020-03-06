What happened to Alex Karev and more Gray doctors left

Izzie Stevens contracted cancer, married Alex, survived cancer and then disappeared in the sixth season. He finally returned for a second and admitted that he no longer felt that Seattle was his home. Later, Alex received divorce papers, and now we know that Izzie secretly had Alex's twins, lives on a ranch in Kansas and became a surgical oncologist.

Katherine Heigl & # 39;The departure basically began in 2008 when he withdrew his name from Emmy's consideration because he didn't feel that the material deserved it. In 2010, the character disappeared completely. She said in later years that she would like to return to the character, but Shonda Rhimes does not. "I finished with that story," he told TVLine in 2015.

Heigl, then a flourishing romantic comedy star, starred in some more romantic comedies before returning to television with State of affairs, then Doubtand more recently joined Suits and the 2020 series Firefly lane.