What Detroit voters need to know before next week's elections – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – With Michigan's presidential primaries only five days away, municipal secretary Janice Winfrey exposes everything voters should know.

Some voters in Detroit leave early, before next week's primaries.

%MINIFYHTML3b7cc08a3f8099c4934d4059f622deef11% %MINIFYHTML3b7cc08a3f8099c4934d4059f622deef12%

The city says that since the approval of Proposition 3, voters do not need a reason to vote absent.

Winfrey says that this is a great incentive to take people to the polls.

“No one will be denied the right to vote. If an individual is 18 years old, a US citizen and registered, they should be allowed to vote on a ballot, ”he said.

Winfrey says the only exception is if an individual tries to register without proof of residency. He also says that with the approval of Proposition 3, there is no deadline for voter registration. Which means you can register and vote the same day.

"We've done everything we have to do to vote," Winfrey said.

Get that vote, Winfrey says it's very important for his office.

That is why many are encouraged to vote early if possible. Although this can be worrisome if a candidate leaves the race.

He also says that if you have already completed an absentee ballot, you don't have to worry, you still have time to make changes: "You can spoil your ballot until Monday, the day before the election, until 4 o'clock on Monday. "

In addition, in an effort to facilitate the voting process on election day, each voting center received new machines.

Those devices will process the ballot faster and recognize any errors. Winfrey says there will be additional staff available if they find a voting problem.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.