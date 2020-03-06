What Chip and Joanna Gaines tell couples who want a marriage like theirs

You cannot deny: Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gaines they are #CoupleGoals

First Upper fixer hosts and parents of five are sharing some relationship tips in this preview clip of Monday's new episode of In the room.

"For all couples who approach you or tweet you, & # 39; I want this. I want what you have. This is special & # 39;. What do you say to them?" host Jason Kennedy asks the husband and wife of 16 years in the video.

"I think anyone can have it," Chip reveals. "You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea, I love more than I love myself."