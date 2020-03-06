Home Entertainment What Chip and Joanna Gaines tell couples who want a marriage like...

What Chip and Joanna Gaines tell couples who want a marriage like theirs

Bradley Lamb
You cannot deny: Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gaines they are #CoupleGoals

First Upper fixer hosts and parents of five are sharing some relationship tips in this preview clip of Monday's new episode of In the room.

"For all couples who approach you or tweet you, & # 39; I want this. I want what you have. This is special & # 39;. What do you say to them?" host Jason Kennedy asks the husband and wife of 16 years in the video.

"I think anyone can have it," Chip reveals. "You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea, I love more than I love myself."

"And I am an arrogant and self-centered monster," he continued. "I was not a person who was naturally created for marriage. I got married when I was a little later. I mean, we are in the Bible Belt, so my friends were getting married at 21 and 22 to get their first child on 23, 24. And I was like, & # 39; They are crazy! Who would want to do that? & # 39; "

Although Chip waited until he was 20 to get married, things worked out pretty well for him and Jo! Look at the sweet clip above.

Scroll down to see some of Chip and Joanna's sweetest family photos.

Instagram

Travel!

"The long horns meet the crew … The crew meets the long horns,quot; Chip Gaines posted on Instagram this adorable picture of mother and son.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Time to read

Joanna Gaines He posted this photo on Instagram of a sweet moment between his two children writing, "Reading time with his older brother is his favorite."

Chip, Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Another coming

Isn't this the cutest thing? Joanna Gaines He posted this photo on Instagram, capturing his children enthusiastically anticipating the birth of his new brother.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Daddy's boy

"Everyone admires you a lot @chipgaines,quot; Joanna Gaines posted on Instagram as a tribute to her husband on father's day. "You are the strongest, bravest, funniest and most loving man they know. You take our babies well."

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Agriculture family

The family celebrated Easter on a farm picking carrots, as shown in this adorable photo.

Chip, Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Sunset Moments

"I've gone fishing & # 39 ;," Joanna Gaines He posted on Instagram two of his adorable children fishing while the sun was setting.

Chip, Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Puzzle Party

Chip Gaines and her children looked very focused putting together a puzzle in this adorable photo that Joanna posted on Instagram subtitling "We have a serious puzzle competition here #BoysVsGirls,quot;.

Joanna Gaines, children

Instagram

Baby plant

"My little Squishy #plantbaby,quot; Joanna Gaines He captioned this adorable photo with his youngest son Personal in April.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Jr. Chip

"Break the old block,quot; Chip Gaines He wrote with this beautiful photo of his mini self in January.

Joanna Gaines, children

Instagram

Sleep time

When it comes to baby's life, it's always a dream moment for little Crew.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Christmas Crafts

Chip grabbed his two daughters She Y Emmie for some game time after Christmas in December 2018 and all we can think about is how beautiful this tree is.

Joanna Gaines, Son, Crew Gaines, Santa, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Joanna Gaines

Holy baby

If you wanted to see the cutest little one meet Santa, look no further!

Joanna Gaines, Thanksgiving 2018

Instagram

Big Sister Snuggles

In November 2018, She had a little nap with her younger brother.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Baylor Babes

How cute is Crew in his first Baylor football game?

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Dad daze

Nothing says summer more than hanging out in a hammock with your children.

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Cow children

When Chip is not remodeling a house, he is working on the farm and his children are always by his side.

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

The children will be children

"I entered this hug and my heart almost burst," Joanna wrote with this photo of Chip, son of the middle Duke and his youngest crew.

Joanna Gaines, crew

Instagram

Pals porch

"Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️" Joanna captioned this perfect summer moment.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Party of five

This photo of the four older children of Gaines who hope to meet their little brother warms our hearts.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Golf boys

"I'm not going to lie … I absolutely hate golf. My nemesis sport, antibaseball. But you know what I don't hate, the time I had a good time with these beautiful boys," Chip captioned this photo of Duck (Gaines' eldest son) and Duke in May 2018.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Top of the fixative

We would love to see this adorable group on our demonstration day … and you?

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Gang Milkshake

In January 2018, Joanna and Drake had a fun day and completed it with milkshakes.

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Maze Runners

"Nothing like a good hiding game in the #texasforever cornfields," Joanna shared with this photo in May 2017.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Children

Instagram

Demonstration day

What is better than Chip on the demo day? Chip with his two best workers, Drake and Duke, duh.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Pig feather

Yes, those are pigs and yes, the children of Gaines are relaxing with them.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Instagram

HGTV / Instagram

Grateful

In 2016, the Gaines family celebrated Thanksgiving in style and then released this photo to the masses and we are not worthy.

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Hard day

"What we and the boys have been doing with the girls outside the city … #thingsAreGettingCrazy," Chip captioned this nap photo.

Joanna Gaines, children

Instagram

Girls trip

Let the Gaines ladies go on a trip to Austin and return with design inspiration courtesy of a wall.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Move that canvas!

In June 2016, the Gaines family revealed their bakery to their four children and their faces were priceless.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Baseball or Bust

We love these custom Gaines jerseys that all the kids and Chip and Jo are wearing to support their Baylor team.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Children

Instagram

Happy Birthday

"The best birthday surprise was to wake up the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," Joanna wrote in this touching click.

Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Ready, Set, Go!

Chip once again proved that he is a big boy while playing with Duke and starts the new year in 2016.

Joanna Gaines, children

Instagram

Christmas holidays

What, this is not what your Christmas day looks like?

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

New York Adventures

In November 2015, the Gaines team headed to the Big Apple for a walk and explore, and it seemed they had a lot of fun.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Goofballs

You may not know it, but all the children are rolling their father on a tire in this photo and it's too much fun.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Action!

This is a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of Upper fixer and look how cute Emmie Kay is.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Children

Instagram

Garden girls

There is so much tenderness in this photo!

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

A family affair

In April 2015, the family started at the Silos in their Magnolia market and more, and it was a big problem.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Children

Instagram

Silos Brothers

The children arrived early at the innovative festivities and clearly love dirt just like their parents.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

The Onesie Bunch

On Christmas Eve in 2014, Chip went out with all the children, including his four and his nieces and nephews who were making matching pajamas.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

Magical moment

Disney day with these two funny parents? Sign up!

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Children

Instagram

House in sight

We can't get enough of these Gaines children … they are so adorable.

In the room return Monday at 1 p.m. with a special improved version that airs at 10 p.m., only in E!

