What Chip and Joanna Gaines tell couples who want a marriage like theirs

You cannot deny: Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gaines they are #CoupleGoals
First Upper fixer hosts and parents of five are sharing some relationship tips in this preview clip of Monday's new episode of In the room.
"For all couples who approach you or tweet you, & # 39; I want this. I want what you have. This is special & # 39;. What do you say to them?" host Jason Kennedy asks the husband and wife of 16 years in the video.
"I think anyone can have it," Chip reveals. "You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea, I love more than I love myself."
"And I am an arrogant and self-centered monster," he continued. "I was not a person who was naturally created for marriage. I got married when I was a little later. I mean, we are in the Bible Belt, so my friends were getting married at 21 and 22 to get their first child on 23, 24. And I was like, & # 39; They are crazy! Who would want to do that? & # 39; "
Although Chip waited until he was 20 to get married, things worked out pretty well for him and Jo! Look at the sweet clip above.
In the room return Monday at 1 p.m. with a special improved version that airs at 10 p.m., only in E!
Scroll down to see some of Chip and Joanna's sweetest family photos.
Travel!
Time to read
Joanna Gaines He posted this photo on Instagram of a sweet moment between his two children writing, "Reading time with his older brother is his favorite."
Another coming
Isn't this the cutest thing? Joanna Gaines He posted this photo on Instagram, capturing his children enthusiastically anticipating the birth of his new brother.
Daddy's boy
Agriculture family
The family celebrated Easter on a farm picking carrots, as shown in this adorable photo.
Sunset Moments
Puzzle Party
Chip Gaines and her children looked very focused putting together a puzzle in this adorable photo that Joanna posted on Instagram subtitling "We have a serious puzzle competition here #BoysVsGirls,quot;.
Baby plant
"My little Squishy #plantbaby,quot; Joanna Gaines He captioned this adorable photo with his youngest son Personal in April.
Jr. Chip
"Break the old block,quot; Chip Gaines He wrote with this beautiful photo of his mini self in January.
Sleep time
When it comes to baby's life, it's always a dream moment for little Crew.
Christmas Crafts
Chip grabbed his two daughters She Y Emmie for some game time after Christmas in December 2018 and all we can think about is how beautiful this tree is.
Instagram / Joanna Gaines
Holy baby
If you wanted to see the cutest little one meet Santa, look no further!
Big Sister Snuggles
In November 2018, She had a little nap with her younger brother.
Baylor Babes
How cute is Crew in his first Baylor football game?
Dad daze
Nothing says summer more than hanging out in a hammock with your children.
Cow children
When Chip is not remodeling a house, he is working on the farm and his children are always by his side.
The children will be children
"I entered this hug and my heart almost burst," Joanna wrote with this photo of Chip, son of the middle Duke and his youngest crew.
Pals porch
"Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️" Joanna captioned this perfect summer moment.
Party of five
This photo of the four older children of Gaines who hope to meet their little brother warms our hearts.
Golf boys
"I'm not going to lie … I absolutely hate golf. My nemesis sport, antibaseball. But you know what I don't hate, the time I had a good time with these beautiful boys," Chip captioned this photo of Duck (Gaines' eldest son) and Duke in May 2018.
Top of the fixative
We would love to see this adorable group on our demonstration day … and you?
Gang Milkshake
In January 2018, Joanna and Drake had a fun day and completed it with milkshakes.
Maze Runners
"Nothing like a good hiding game in the #texasforever cornfields," Joanna shared with this photo in May 2017.
Demonstration day
What is better than Chip on the demo day? Chip with his two best workers, Drake and Duke, duh.
Pig feather
Yes, those are pigs and yes, the children of Gaines are relaxing with them.
HGTV / Instagram
Grateful
In 2016, the Gaines family celebrated Thanksgiving in style and then released this photo to the masses and we are not worthy.
Hard day
"What we and the boys have been doing with the girls outside the city … #thingsAreGettingCrazy," Chip captioned this nap photo.
Girls trip
Let the Gaines ladies go on a trip to Austin and return with design inspiration courtesy of a wall.
Move that canvas!
In June 2016, the Gaines family revealed their bakery to their four children and their faces were priceless.
Baseball or Bust
We love these custom Gaines jerseys that all the kids and Chip and Jo are wearing to support their Baylor team.
Happy Birthday
"The best birthday surprise was to wake up the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," Joanna wrote in this touching click.
Ready, Set, Go!
Chip once again proved that he is a big boy while playing with Duke and starts the new year in 2016.
Christmas holidays
What, this is not what your Christmas day looks like?
New York Adventures
In November 2015, the Gaines team headed to the Big Apple for a walk and explore, and it seemed they had a lot of fun.
Goofballs
You may not know it, but all the children are rolling their father on a tire in this photo and it's too much fun.
Action!
This is a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of Upper fixer and look how cute Emmie Kay is.
Garden girls
There is so much tenderness in this photo!
A family affair
In April 2015, the family started at the Silos in their Magnolia market and more, and it was a big problem.
Silos Brothers
The children arrived early at the innovative festivities and clearly love dirt just like their parents.
The Onesie Bunch
On Christmas Eve in 2014, Chip went out with all the children, including his four and his nieces and nephews who were making matching pajamas.
Magical moment
Disney day with these two funny parents? Sign up!
House in sight
We can't get enough of these Gaines children … they are so adorable.
