What channel is Lakers vs. Bucks tonight? Time, TV schedule for a possible preview of the NBA Finals

It's a battle of the best in the NBA when the Bucks and Lakers meet at the Staples Center on Friday night.

Milwaukee enters the game with the highest record in the league (53-9) behind another stellar season of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are on their way to joining the 1995-96 Bulls and the 2015-16 Warriors as the only teams in NBA history to win at least 70 games during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles can become the first team in the Western Conference to secure a place in the playoffs by defeating Milwaukee. (The Bucks and Raptors have already won postseason positions in the Eastern Conference). The Lakers (47-13) seek to continue their current streak after winning nine of their last 10 games.

The secondary plot of this contest, of course, is Antetokounmpo who faces LeBron James face-to-face, who beat Team Giannis in an intense 2020 NBA Star Game alongside his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. Antetokounmpo is the clear leader in the MVP race, but James's resurgence after a 2018-19 campaign plagued with injuries is one of the most incredible stories of the season.

Which contestant will be victorious in LA? Here is everything you need to know before Bucks vs.. Lakers, including the start time and the television channel for Friday's game.

What channel is Lakers vs. Bucks tonight?

The game Lakers vs. Bucks will air nationwide on ESPN, culminating an exciting double title on Friday. Heat vs. Pelicans will begin network coverage at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What time does Lakers vs. Bucks?

Date : Friday, March 6

: Friday, March 6 Start time: 10:30 pm. ET | 7:30 pm. PT

The game Lakers vs. Bucks is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 6. Follow the game Heat vs. Pelicans as part of ESPN's double billboard Friday night.

