Western disturbance threatens floods in northern India, Pakistan | India News

The Department of Meteorology of India (IMD) expects an intense wet period over the northwest of the country and adjacent central areas as an asset Western disturbance He moves from Afghanistan and crosses northern Pakistan.

Warnings have been issued throughout the region and severe weather is expected to last until the weekend.

The IMD has also predicted another Western disturbance that will follow closely, around March 10, becoming the third so far this month and 22 of the year.

Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and generally hit India in the winter, bringing rain and snow to the mountains.

30-40 winds kilometers per hour (18-25 miles / h) are possible. There is likely to be some damage to trees and property, which can sometimes cause power outages.

The Western disturbance is currently over Afghanistan and Pakistan. IMD forecasts widespread rains and snowfall in the western Himalayas until March 7 in northwestern India. It is likely to rain from moderate to strong on the northern plains, including New Delhi.

Temperatures have also decreased as the system moved. After highs of 25-30 degrees Celsius (77-86 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days, temperatures have dropped sharply.

Lahore registered 27C (81F) on Wednesday, but will have difficulty reaching 18C (64F) on Saturday. The warmest weather will return next week although briefly.

There were 10 Western riots in January, nine in February and two in March so far. Usually, there are two or three western riots in January and February.