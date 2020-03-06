Wendy Williams clarifies her racial profile story – Turns out she never really saw her

On March 2, Wendy Williams told fans of her television series that she was followed by security personnel at the high-end shopping store, Bergdorf Goodman, while in New York City. The star was with NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton at that time.

Wendy claimed that she and her two friends were there shopping and were clearly followed by security because of their race. However, on March 4, on Wednesday, she shared that she really put aside "the most important part of the story."

In her program, Wendy joked that she often tells stories on the show, only to realize after there was something else she should have said. According to the reality star, she and her friends were "informed,quot; that they were being followed.

As previously reported, Wendy took her soap box to say that she and her two friends were treated as if they were a "hood." She went on to say that no matter what a person does, including how much money she earns, people will continue to issue a stereotyped race based judgment.

However, the star said earlier this week that he never really saw anyone following them around the store; She simply told him. The Wendy Williams show The host went on to say that he could have been influenced by previous negative experiences.

Probably, although he felt bad about his comments about the store, Wendy shared that all the sales staff treated them well and had a great experience there. He had such a good time that he would probably come back later today to do more shopping, the host said.

The followers of the quasi controversy know that NeNe Leakes was in The breakfast club earlier this week to tell her version of the story, arguing that neither she nor Marlo saw what Wendy says she saw.

In response to the dispute, the store issued a statement stating that they were committed to diversity and ensuring that customers had an excellent shopping experience at their locations.



