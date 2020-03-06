Wellesley residents test positive for coronavirus, school officials say

%MINIFYHTML0eca5375d95a3f19f052574fb9cd755411% %MINIFYHTML0eca5375d95a3f19f052574fb9cd755412%

A Wellesley resident tested positive for the coronavirus, school district officials announced Friday.

Wellesley Superintendent David Lussier said in a message to the school community that the person has children attending Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School.

"It is important to know that these children show no symptoms and are healthy," Lussier wrote to the school community. “As a precaution, we have made the proactive decision to release students early in Upham and WMS to completely clean and disinfect both buildings. With this in mind, we will begin the dismissal process at 11:45 a.m. "

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but, according to the agency's websiteThere are now seven suspected positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and one case confirmed. State health officials announced Thursday that there were three cases in the state.

The school district said it is working "closely,quot; with the Wellesley Department of Health and local officials. Read the full district statement below: