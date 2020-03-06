Weeks after missing $ 67K in cash from the woman's safe, an unexpected turn – Up News Info

– The mystery of a safe seems to be at least partially solved.

Last month in a special Up News Info report, Laura Wade told us that more than $ 60,000 in cash and other valuables were missing in her box at a Golden Valley bank.

When another worried customer went to review his own content, he was surprised.

Wade believes that the week he just tried shows that anyone with a safe must check their belongings.

"Everyone this whole time has been saying that this could not happen, and now it has happened," Wade said.

It was in January when he discovered $ 67,000 in cash, personal documents and missing images in his safe at MidWestOne in Golden Valley. She has been on a mission to find everything since then.

It turns out that another worried customer saw Wade's story last month, and only this week he went to take a look at his own safe.

"If she hadn't appeared … we still wouldn't know," said Wade.

Within it were some of his things, including $ 20,600 in cash and some of his personal documents.

Last summer, that same woman this week checked her things, which at that time were directly under Wade's safe. He told us at that time last summer, that one of his two keys did not work, so the bank assigned him a new number. That box is also close to Wade's, and it is this week's where Wade's things were found.

The other woman's belongings? They were back in the same box originally assigned to her.

Police told Up News Info surveillance cameras not to capture this specific area. A spokesman for the bank provided this statement:

MidWestOne Bank learned of a single incident related to two safe deposit boxes. We have completed an audit and we believe that nothing is missing inside the boxes. We take the privacy of our customers and the safety of safe deposit boxes very seriously. MidWestOne is confident that this was an isolated incident and will continue to evaluate best practices in the future.

"The bank says:" Yes, his box was moved, but we don't know how that happened, "said Wade.

But he says the bank has no way of knowing how much money he lacks. She plans to continue pressing for answers until the rest of her things are returned.

"I'm not done yet," said Wade.

Golden Valley police told Up News Info that after a thorough investigation, they blame a bank error. They say that if more information indicates that a criminal act occurred, the police will reopen the investigation.

Our history last month revealed no real responsibility for banks to cover any content within a safe deposit box. Discover the questions that experts suggest you ask before renting a box.