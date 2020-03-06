Week 5 Selections XFL DFS: alignment tips, strategy, sleepers for DraftKings, fanDuel fantasy football daily contests

Week 5 brings another great week of XFL action and XFL DFS contests. Things start at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday with the game with the biggest broadcast of the week, Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks. Many of the Houston players are included in our DraftKings and FanDuel recommendations below, from an obvious play like P.J. Walker to the sleeping receiver Sam Mobley.

%MINIFYHTML6442f74a7bfa105dc0dca99d7a7995c211% %MINIFYHTML6442f74a7bfa105dc0dca99d7a7995c212%

The second game on the double billboard on Saturday features the New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades. Sunday begins with the St. Louis Battlehawks visiting the DC Defenders, and Sunday afternoon's game features the Tampa Bay Vipers heading to Los Angeles to face the Wildcats.

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

As always, we are here to help you with your DFS alignment selections, so get to work!

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of Week 5. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 5 Selections XFL DFS: Quarterback

P.J. Walker, Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 12,000; FanDuel $ 23). You really can't afford not to include this guy in some lineups every week. He has established by far the safest floor among all quarterbacks in the league. Despite the price inflated in DraftKings, it has still reached at least 20 fantasy points every week, and the confrontation is solid once again this week. I think Seattle will make this a more closed game if B.J. Daniels starts as quarterback. Either way, find a way to get some exposure to Walker and some Houston batteries. Sure, it's chalk, but it's a good cushion to have cash and GPP contests.

Josh Johnson, L.A. Wildcats vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 10,500; FanDuel: $ 21). I will have a small exposure to Johnson on both sites. I will not deny that Johnson has looked better lately. He has thrown more than 600 yards and five touchdowns in the past two weeks, and he has the Vipers at home on Sunday night. It's worth sprinkling on some GPP lineups, but I'm going to be light with him this week. The trip is difficult for the Vipers, but if you take Tampa's bad defeat from Houston, his defense has kept his other three opponents to just 34 total points in the offense at less than 230 total yards / game. Don't go too crazy with your LA batteries this week.

Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 9,700; FanDuel: $ 20). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

B.J. Daniels (SEA; DraftKings: $ 7,200; FanDuel: $ 17). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Note: I will have exposure to virtually all initial QBs on the board. I build several alignments and I like to distribute my exhibition on both boards. With only eight quarterbacks each week I feel bad if I overdo it and see six of them, but the four mentioned above are my favorites for Week 5.

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 5 Selections XFL DFS: Running

Cameron Artis-Payne (DraftKings: $ 8,200; FanDuel: $ 17) and Lance Dunbar (DraftKings: $ 7,600; FanDuel: $ 17), Dallas Renegades vs. New York Guardians I will mix in the exhibition with the two boys. I know I've been more to Dunbar, but if they both have $ 17 on FanDuel, then I'll lean toward more Artis-Payne shares over there. The confrontation is quite difficult, but Artis-Payne has been receiving more touches in general lately. With Landry Jones out this week, I hope Dallas relies more on the running game, which puts both players firmly in play. Favor CAP a little more than Dunbar this week, especially on FanDuel.

De’Veon Smith (DraftKings: $ 7,900; FanDuel: $ 16) and Jacques Patrick (DraftKings: $ 7,000; FanDuel: $ 16), Tampa Bay Vipers @ L.A. Wildcats. I am more inclined to spend for Smith on both sites this weekend. The confrontation is excellent for Tampa Bay. The Wildcats have allowed 526 yards on the ground in four games, and both runners come from 100 yards on the ground. DraftKings really overreacted to Patrick's performance last Sunday and raised its price to $ 7,000. That's a bit reactionary for a guy who totaled around 150 yards of multiple use in three games. Smith has been his true RB1 throughout the season, and if he is only a little more at each site, he can move money to get more exposure to him. Patrick is more a deeper and more expensive GPP game.

Matt Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 7,300; FanDuel: $ 16). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

James Butler, Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 6,700; FanDuel: $ 16). For a position that is so difficult to preview each week, this is a recommendation that excites me a lot. Butler is still the RB1 in Houston even though the offensive is more efficient through the air. De’Angelo Henderson missed the last two games and didn't practice on Tuesday. Andre Williams, although cheap, just doesn't touch the ball so much. Butler's yard totals have dropped and he hasn't scored since Week 2, but this is a good match to aim for, considering that the Dragons have allowed 377 yards on the ground in their last three games.

Darius Victor, Guardians of New York @ Dallas Renegades (DraftKings: $ 5,800; FanDuel: $ 14). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Martez Carter, L.A. Wild cats against Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 4,600; FanDuel: $ 15). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Other BRs to consider: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of Week 5. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 5 Selections XFL DFS: wide receiver and tight end

Cam Phillips, Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 11,500; FanDuel: $ 21). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Tre McBride, L.A. Wildcats vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 9,700; FanDuel: $ 20). It is the second most expensive pass receiver on the board, and has seen its price skyrocket from $ 3,300 two weeks ago to $ 9,700. He has 236 yards received and three touchdowns in two games. Help that has benefited from Nelson Spruce being out with a knee injury. McBride will be popular now that it has exploded, and is in a decent place again this week for a good dose of goals.

Donald Parham, Dallas Renegades vs. New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 9,500; FanDuel: $ 19). I was very excited about Parham two weeks ago and he scored twice and continued with another score last week. The disadvantage will be the quality of the quarterback game in the future. Parham and Landry Jones had something good in the field together, and now Parham has to catch Philip Nelson passes. You may want to limit exposure to only GPP, but it is still a massive objective that anyone in the center will be looking at, especially in the red zone.

Eli Rogers, DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 8,200; FanDuel: $ 15). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Flynn Nagel, Dallas Renegades vs. New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 7,400; FanDuel: $ 16). This price is really not terrible for someone who can go out and achieve six goals with a capture rate of 90 percent. Nagel is a reliable pass receiver and should continue to look for the Forsaken with Landry Jones outside. With at least two-digit fantasy points in three of his four games, Nagel is a respectable play that has appeared lately.

Nick Holley, Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 7,100; FanDuel: $ 17). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Jordan Smallwood, L.A. Wild cats against Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 6,200; FanDuel: $ 16). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Sam Mobley, Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 3,800; FanDuel: $ 12). Mobley has a good advantage. It's cheap, and we've seen it return nine and 11 points at less than $ 4,000 so far this season. Add the fact that Khalil Lewis has a groin injury and Sammie Coates has a hamstring injury and there could be room for additional goals for Mobley.

S.J. Green, Tampa Bay Vipers @ L.A. Wild cats (DraftKings: $ 3,000; FanDuel: $ 11). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Other WRs to consider: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 5 Selections XFL DFS: Defense / Special Teams

Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 4,900). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 4,700). Given how well rounded the Battlehawks are as a complete team, I will take a picture of you this week in some lineups. I don't know what happened to the Defenders, but they don't look like the preseason favorites that everyone thought they would be. Cardale Jones was sent to the bank last week after completing less than 50 percent of his pass attempts in the last two games for a total of 175 yards and five interceptions.

Dallas Renegades vs. New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 4,300). Of course, I want to expose myself to the favorite team in the game with the lowest projected total score. In the case that Luis Pérez starts and is forced to play a role of game administrator, then I don't see many advantages for the Guardians. The Forsaken are a better defense of "real life,quot; than a fantasy defense. They have not thrown double-digit points in DraftKings at all, but they have limited all their opponents to less than 22 points. That's not that difficult given the quality of the game we've seen in the XFL, but even seven DFS points of the Forsaken are a valuable return this week, and I think they can get you more.

Tampa Bay Vipers @ L.A. Wild cats (DraftKings: $ 3,700). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!