We can forget that the Lions chose Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft, apparently

We understand why Lions might be tempted to recruit Tua Tagovailoa with the general selection number 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Alabama quarterback lives up to his generational potential in the league, and if Detroit exceeds it, the franchise will never hear the end: I can't believe that Lions drop that guy.

We also understand why Lions may feel compelled to go elsewhere with their first recruitment. And according to a Combine report last week, that's exactly what Detroit will do.

A "highly reliable,quot; source told Matthew Berry of ESPN that "there is no chance that Lions will take Tua Tagovailoa in the draft." To remember the point, Berry repeated: "No possibility."

Berry did not offer an explanation as to why the Detroit plan is so clearly away from the passer that he is recovering from the nasty hip injury that interrupted his last season with Crimson Tide. However, the conviction in the report is remarkable.

The underlying current with everything the Lions do during the draft and during the offseason is the expectation of team ownership that Detroit will be a "playoff contender,quot; in 2020. That means general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia are under unique pressure to form a winning team in the short term.

In other words, they can't worry about what a possible pass to Tagovailoa will look like in the draft, say, in three years. It is a strange position for a general manager who might otherwise prioritize the future of the franchise.

Detroit has Matthew Stafford, 32, under contract for three more seasons. There is no reason to believe that QB lions cannot lead the charge that Quinn and Patricia apparently need. Combine that with the fact that Detroit presented the seventh worst NFL scorer defense last season, and the handful of impact defenders available in the draft becomes increasingly attractive.

Indeed, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has the Lions selecting Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in his latest draft:

Some think that Lions might consider recruiting Tagovailoa as the successor of Stafford's near future, and even more feel they are in a position to change. If they maintain this selection and they are not QB, Patricia and Quinn, with an ultimatum to win now, should consider the best defensive player available to achieve the most immediate impact. Detroit may also consider the cornerback and the defensive line here, but it had an atrocious linebacker game last season. Simmons was in the entire field at all times in the university with great speed and range at 6-3, 238 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games last season.

Of course, the nature of Combine's reports is such that they cannot be accepted as fact. Keep in mind that the Ravens didn't even interview Lamar Jackson in the NFL Combine 2018 because, as Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta later explained, "they didn't want to partner with him … they didn't want the rumors to begin." Such strategic public deception is common at this point in the NFL calendar.

The Ravens, however, were in a very different place with Joe Flacco at that time than the Lions with Stafford now. And DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh were certainly not approaching the draft with their work on the line.