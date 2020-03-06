Watch Matt Fraser Scramble while bad weather ruins his perfect proposal

Rain, rain, go away.
In this clip of the season finale of Monday's Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser He discovers that his proposal plan has been ruined due to bad weather. While the psychic medium hopes to make a great proposal outside, event planner Nick informs Matt that it is not "safe,quot; outside.
"What should I do?" Matt asks while hiding in the girlfriend's bathroom Alexa Papigiotis.
While Nick launches a backup plan, which involves using a ballroom, Matt hesitates to sign the idea.
"Without the correct location, there is no proposal. End of the story," he says in a confessional. "I intend to send my family back home and do this again."
Meanwhile, Matt and Alexa's loved ones are unaware that the proposal plan can be completely canceled. However, as the weather worsens, Alexa's mother Sharon Ciolli He realizes that the proposal will no longer be out.
"I say do it in the rain," Alexa's father Theo Papigiotis suggests.
Understandably, the rest of the gang disagrees with Theo's suggestion.
As Matt is "against a wall at this time, literally and figuratively," he turns to his sister. Maria Fraser as advice
"There is a big problem with f – king right now," shares Matt, stressed. "They are taking all the staff outside. We will have to send everyone back home, pretend that this never happened and do this another day."
Of course, Maria informs her brother that this is impossible. Still, Matt is discouraged because his proposal plan has derailed.
"I had Donatella Versace"The cabin was rented, it had fireworks that were supposed to rise in the air," Matt laments.
To ease the tension, Maria jokes that Matt is a psychic medium and should have seen the bad weather coming.
"Maria, how could I see the weather coming? The weatherman can't even see the weather and has a satellite in space," Matt replies.
