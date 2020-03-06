Watch Matt Fraser Scramble while bad weather ruins his perfect proposal

Rain, rain, go away.

In this clip of the season finale of Monday's Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser He discovers that his proposal plan has been ruined due to bad weather. While the psychic medium hopes to make a great proposal outside, event planner Nick informs Matt that it is not "safe,quot; outside.

"What should I do?" Matt asks while hiding in the girlfriend's bathroom Alexa Papigiotis.

While Nick launches a backup plan, which involves using a ballroom, Matt hesitates to sign the idea.

"Without the correct location, there is no proposal. End of the story," he says in a confessional. "I intend to send my family back home and do this again."

Meanwhile, Matt and Alexa's loved ones are unaware that the proposal plan can be completely canceled. However, as the weather worsens, Alexa's mother Sharon Ciolli He realizes that the proposal will no longer be out.

"I say do it in the rain," Alexa's father Theo Papigiotis suggests.

Understandably, the rest of the gang disagrees with Theo's suggestion.