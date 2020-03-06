Watch Kendall Jenner reject a fan's marriage proposal

You never know when Cupid is going to attack!

Thursday afternoon Kendall Jenner He was running errands and taking care of his own business in West Hollywood when a fan approached him in the parking lot. Before the E! The star could drive in his Lamborghini, his mysterious admirer asked him for a selfie. What came next was a romantic moment that nobody expected.

%MINIFYHTML28230c03012d290d8a300f4b43ccd91f13% %MINIFYHTML28230c03012d290d8a300f4b43ccd91f14%

In video obtained exclusively by E! News, the brave man who called himself John fell on one knee and proposed to the supermodel.

%MINIFYHTML28230c03012d290d8a300f4b43ccd91f15% %MINIFYHTML28230c03012d290d8a300f4b43ccd91f16%

"I don't even know your name," Kendall replied. "Nice to meet you. You seem very nice."

While the keeping up with the Kardashians the discreet star rejected him, they all smiled after the surprise moment.

"I was clearly very surprised when he took out a ring box. He had a big smile on his face but said he didn't even know his name," a witness shared with E! News. "He asked her if marriage was possible in the future and she talked about how someone with a soul likes it."