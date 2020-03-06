Watch Kendall Jenner reject a fan's marriage proposal

You never know when Cupid is going to attack!
Thursday afternoon Kendall Jenner He was running errands and taking care of his own business in West Hollywood when a fan approached him in the parking lot. Before the E! The star could drive in his Lamborghini, his mysterious admirer asked him for a selfie. What came next was a romantic moment that nobody expected.
In video obtained exclusively by E! News, the brave man who called himself John fell on one knee and proposed to the supermodel.
"I don't even know your name," Kendall replied. "Nice to meet you. You seem very nice."
While the keeping up with the Kardashians the discreet star rejected him, they all smiled after the surprise moment.
"I was clearly very surprised when he took out a ring box. He had a big smile on his face but said he didn't even know his name," a witness shared with E! News. "He asked her if marriage was possible in the future and she talked about how someone with a soul likes it."
The source added: "She was having fun with him and felt very flattered by the whole thing. She said it was a pleasure to meet him and then closed the door of her car."
LESE / Stoianov / BACKGRID
The proposals aside, Kendall seems to be still dating the NBA player Ben Simmons. While the couple tries to keep their romance a secret, a source previously shared with E! News that "they really love and want to be part of their lives."
And although she is only 24 years old, the fashion designer has already taken lessons from previous romances.
"I think you learn different lessons in each relationship," Kendall previously shared when participating in the latest Calvin Klein advertising campaign. "So, I think I've learned many different things from so many different relationships."
LESE / Stoianov / BACKGRID
She added: "Many of the relationships have taught me more about me, which is the most valuable. And, for example, what I want from a person or a relationship."
In addition, Kendall is living his best life after a busy season of Fashion Week. Recently, she enjoyed a girls trip with her sister and her best friend Kylie Jenner where he sunbathed and experienced some R,amp;R.
"Me and this bikini: a love story," Kendall shared online.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
%MINIFYHTML28230c03012d290d8a300f4b43ccd91f17%