Watch Justin Bieber's surprise fans on the friends set

Could this be any more incredible?

Friday, some unsuspecting friends fans got the memory of a lifetime when Justin Bieber was covert to the series set on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Los Angeles with The Ellen DeGeneres show. Just last month Jennifer AnistonHe made a similar joke, leaving fans totally stunned when she photographed her photos.

Disguised as a tour guide, the "Yummy,quot; singer put on an official Warner Brothers Studio uniform and brought his mustache to surprise the guests as they looked at the iconic orange sofa and toured Central Perk. To begin the epic joke, Justin greeted a couple of fans with a Canadian-inspired accent and asked tourists about the beloved 90s comedy. "Do you have a favorite character?" he asked the fans, who listed Matt LeBlancIt's Joey "I'm a Joey boy too … Can you say,‘ How's it going? "

For the next group, Justin wanted to make sure the guests felt at home while sitting on the couch.