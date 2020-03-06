Watch Justin Bieber's surprise fans on the friends set

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros./Shutterstock
Could this be any more incredible?
Friday, some unsuspecting friends fans got the memory of a lifetime when Justin Bieber was covert to the series set on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Los Angeles with The Ellen DeGeneres show. Just last month Jennifer AnistonHe made a similar joke, leaving fans totally stunned when she photographed her photos.
Disguised as a tour guide, the "Yummy,quot; singer put on an official Warner Brothers Studio uniform and brought his mustache to surprise the guests as they looked at the iconic orange sofa and toured Central Perk. To begin the epic joke, Justin greeted a couple of fans with a Canadian-inspired accent and asked tourists about the beloved 90s comedy. "Do you have a favorite character?" he asked the fans, who listed Matt LeBlancIt's Joey "I'm a Joey boy too … Can you say,‘ How's it going? "
For the next group, Justin wanted to make sure the guests felt at home while sitting on the couch.
Taking his job too seriously, he shook the pillows dramatically and did his best to tidy it up. "Get up, look at this," he said as he hit the sofa cushions, revealing an alarming cloud of dust. "He hasn't washed a day in his life … This has never been washed."
Channeling his internal photography, the singer of "Intentions,quot; guided a group through his souvenir photography and gave them pose suggestions. But for the next group, he experienced some problems with the camera and had to improvise. To make sure the couple had a memory of their visit, Justin asked if he could take a picture of them using his phone.
"Actually, I probably can, don't tell anyone. I'm going to use your phone," he told the guests. "Look, I can't tell anyone because they will have my ass. Taking advantage of the moment, the,quot; Baby "singer also took a selfie with the duo and did an impromptu photo shoot. After making the couple pose for a series of awkward photos, Justin took off his costume.
Unfortunately for Justin, a group recognized him immediately. Doing everything possible to divert his attention and keep the joke, the "Sorry,quot; singer asked if they could join him to sing "Smelly Cat,quot; on the show.
After streaming the clip on Friday's episode of Ellen's show, Guest host Demi lovato revealed that the first couple Justin met was really in the audience, and that they had alone They realized that they met the star while watching the video in real time.
Seeing the couple in the audience, Justin asked: "You had no idea until now? Did you think he was just a weird guy? Hey, let me tell you, do you think the guy was strange or did you think he was a little cold? " The surprised fan replied: "I thought it was both."
Watch Justin go undercover and surprise some lucky ones friends Fans in the fun video above!
