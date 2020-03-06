Watch Hillary Clinton arrive with a true housewife motto

Hillary Clinton appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen and he was asked to invent a True housewives motto
So what did the former Secretary of State choose? After turning towards the camera in classic Housewives style, Clinton delivered a phrase.
"I'm not as good or as bad as some people say," he said.
The slogan seemed to get Andy CohenThe seal of approval too.
"Very good!" he said.
During the interview, Clinton talked about a wide range of topics. From discussing his Hulu documentary series and Saturday night live imitators (she thought Kate McKinnon Y Amy Poehler he made the best impressions) when talking about medical care and his time as First Lady, Clinton covered a lot of ground. He also addressed a series of sensational rumors in a segment called "The Rumor Hill." For example, she made things clear if fashion& # 39; s Anna Wintour She served as an "unofficial fashion consultant,quot; in her set of pant suits in 2016 (which Clinton said was true) and if she has problems with Barbra Streisand.
"Not at all," Clinton said when asked about the latter. "We are good friends."
But that is not all! Clinton also participated in many of the traditions of Bravo Clubhouse. For example, she played the classic game of "Plead the Fifth,quot; and made a "shotski,quot; with Royal Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.
To hear his motto and other parts of the interview, watch the videos above.
