Wales Women 0 – 0 Estonia Women

Wales prepared for UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying action with a 2-0 friendly victory over Estonia at Wrexham.

The goals of Megan Wynne and Nadia Lawrence in the second half broke Estonia's stubborn resistance after the visitors defended diligently.

Estonian goalkeeper Karina Kork frustrated Kayleigh Green and Josie Green during a first period that Wales dominated but failed to apply the final touch.

But the breakthrough came after 68 minutes when Wynne tied home his first goal from Wales from close range.

The replacement Lawrence took eight minutes later to push Wales before the double qualifying game for the Euro next month against the Faroe Islands and Norway.