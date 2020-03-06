Vodafone-Idea has a & # 39; warning & # 39; for the telecommunications sector in India – Latest news

The problematic Vodafone Idea warned that the Indian telecommunications market can move towards a position of "virtual monopoly,quot; if Trai does not intervene in the setting of tariffs, while Airtel has cited "a great financial and existential crisis,quot; to fight for the fixation of the Minimum price for two years. .

Jio called the setting of the minimum price for data services "vital,quot; for the health of the telecommunications sector, and urged Trai to continue the tolerance policy for voice services, which he said is the preferred telecommunications service of subscribers at the bottom of the pyramid.



Jio also said that the increase in the minimum price should be made gradually and set at Rs 15 per GB for now, compared to the prevailing Rs 9 to 12 per GB, and be taken to Rs 20 per GB after six to nine months, according to the data. consumption growth

In its recent presentation to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Vodafone Idea, confronted with Rs 53 billion rupees in AGR fees, of which so far it has only paid 7 percent, said the "deep financial distress "in the telecommunications sector, which is reflected in an unprecedented decrease in revenues.

In the last three years, half a dozen operators have retired merging their businesses with existing telecommunications service providers (TSPs) or declaring bankruptcy, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) rued.

"If the financial stress existing in the sector is not addressed in a short period, it could lead to a greater bankruptcy and exit of TSP from the market, which would lead to a state of virtual monopoly and lack of fair competition in the market," VIL said in his written presentation.

The comments of the telecommunications company responded to Trai's consultation document on "Problems of tariffs for telecommunications services,quot;.

In presenting a strong argument for Trai's intervention, the company said that to address the current financial stress, the minimum price should be considered for pure data plans, measured data plans and grouped usage plans; and fixed subscription charges for voice-only, data-only or voice and data subscribers.

The minimum price should also be considered for an unlimited use plan in voice (say a 1,000-minute plan) or data that will be interpreted as an included plan; and outgoing calls outside the network.

"Subject to the above, other services, including voice on the network, may remain lenient," said Vodafone Idea.

VIL said that among the telecommunications companies in the market, the public sector operator received significant financial assistance to support itself.

In a comment that clearly underscores the scope of the crisis in the sector, VIL said there is a "very strong probability,quot; of new outlets in India's telecommunications sector and, therefore, it is likely that India can move towards a virtual monopoly position.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has said that the industry is facing a huge existential and financial crisis, caused by fierce competition due to "below cost,quot; prices, and that operators have "bled out."

Operators have the option of raising rates unilaterally to correct the situation, but that is "easier said than done,quot; given the extremely competitive nature of the market.

Airtel believes that the industry needs unprecedented intervention in terms of orderly behavior of players.

"The only way to perform this orderly behavior for now is through the setting of minimum rates," he said.

Airtel said that after two years, however, the industry must return to tariff tolerance.

"Our recommendation is, therefore, to have a fixed minimum price that migrates back to patience at the end of two years. We believe that once the health of the industry is restored, the Indian consumer will be well served by the innovation that tariff patience naturally provides, "he said.

The company led by Sunil Mittal said the industry requires more than Rs 1 lakh crore (excluding spectrum) in just 18-24 months to expand existing networks.

"It is very difficult for operators to act sensibly and increase tariffs given the brutal competitive intensity. Therefore, we believe that a temporary intervention by TRAI for a period of two years to ensure orderly behavior has become essential to restore a dying industry, "said Airtel. said.

The most critical need for the industry is to restore financial health, Airtel said, adding that in its estimate, even after the recent rate increase in December 2019, the company will need an additional ARPU (Average revenue per user) of Rs 80 for 15 percent return on capital employed.

He said there should be no specific minimum price for the voice and the price of the voice could be kept under indulgence.

"While we have recommended that the voice be under patience, there are bundled packages that have unlimited voice. Therefore, there will be a requirement to add a voice price component, to arrive at the general floor rate," Airtel said in response. Trai asks if there should be a limit on telecommunications companies to offer free calls outside the network.

Airtel has recommended including Rs 60 per month for voice charges in case of package included with unlimited voice.

"No limit will be applied to TSPs to offer free minutes outside the network. Any call charges, outside the unlimited package package, may be left to the discretion of the operator given the broader general recommendation of voice rate tolerance ". He said.

It has opposed any need for maximum prices, citing among other factors the competitive market.

Jio, on the other hand, has said that setting the minimum price for data services is vital to maintain the health of the telecommunications sector and offer the best value to Indian consumers.

"Therefore, we affirm that the data floor should be set on the basis of the income obtained from the data services. As mentioned by the Authority, the income obtained ranges between Rs 9 and 12 per GB. The authority should aim to improve performing at least for Rs 20 per GB, "said Jio.

The floor should be prescribed for data service for all categories, that is, corporate, consumer and segmented, he said.

