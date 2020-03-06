Vivica A Fox announces her support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden

Vivica A. Fox has not been exactly known for her political positions, but it seems that will change. Joe Biden recently won 10 of 14 states, making him the favorite of the Democrats. According to reports, the presidential candidate has a good chance of winning in the next primary that will begin on March 10.

Mr. Biden intends to win Mississippi, North Dakota, Missouri, Michigan and Idaho. Where Fox comes into play is in the election campaign in Jackson, Mississippi. The star will apparently support him there.

On March 8, Fox will join the presidential candidate for the Get Out The Vote event. In addition, Biden will go to a religious service on Sunday morning at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.

Fox has talked about Biden before, for example, in January, the actress came out to support him during a conversation with People magazine.

Vivica told the media that, for her, it was her previous experience, as well as the fact that she is an experienced politician and knows a lot of people in Washington. Fox hinted that Biden knows how to do things in the political system.

This is in direct contrast to Trump, who had very little knowledge of the internal functioning of the system, and soon learned of that in the first year of his presidency. Fox said he currently feels that the presidency has become a "joke,quot; due to lack of class and respect.

Fox says that Biden fills that void, and the qualities she has are what she wants to see in the head of state. While not many surveys have been conducted in the area, The Clarion-Ledger states that Biden has a 50% advantage in Mississippi.

The citizens there supported him or leaned toward him. In 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders was crushed in Mississippi against Hillary Clinton. He obtained about 82.47% of the votes, while Sanders only received the remaining portion of the voting cake.



