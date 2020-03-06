Vitality Superleague Round Three: Team Bath claims a great victory over Wasps; Sirens sink Storm | Netball news

The third round continues with two more games on Saturday, while the live action is in Sky Sports from 6.45 pm on Monday when Celtic Dragons receives London Pulse





Imogen Allison and Amy Flanagan fight while Team Bath wins a great victory against Wasps

Team Bath kept its perfect start in the Vitality Superleague season with the victory over Wasps, while Strathclyde Sirens won the first victory of the campaign.

A scorching third quarter of Bath saw them cancel a half-goal deficit of five goals in the third quarter, before moving away in the last 15 minutes for a 63-51 victory that leaves them free at the top of the table, at less until Manchester Thunder and London Pulse, the only other teams with 100 percent openings, play over the weekend.

The third round began in the north of the border in Glasgow at the Emirates Arena, where the sirens achieved a first victory of the season against a Surrey Storm team that lost for the second time in a week.

A powerful screen of sirens, with some very improved shots, set the tone for an impressive success of 61-53 and leaves Celtic Dragons and Severn Stars as the only teams without a victory so far this season, both will have the opportunity to change that before the end of the round out.

Bright bathrooms outperform wasps

Team Bath started the season with victories of 14 and 19 goals over Loughborough and Celtic Dragons, but a sensational second half of the exhibition gave them a great victory over the two-time Wasps champions so it can be the result of the campaign so far.

A capacity of 1,400 spectators filled Team Bath Arena also played its part against a Wasps team that started fast but vanished amid a lot of changes that failed to stop the rise of the home team.

Mel Mansfield's team has now lost two of their first three games, but they sought the way for consecutive victories after making their way to the front after a uniform start of the contest, Rachel Dunn gave Wasps a 15-10 lead in the End of opening 15 minutes.

The couple shared the second quarter, ensuring that visitors had a 32-27 advantage at the break, but Bath took advantage of a very changed Wasps team to catch and then check their opponents courtesy of a brilliant defense that complements the brilliance of Sophie Drakeford. Lewis and Kim Commane in attack.

There was life in the Wasps challenge when they stopped the flow for two to follow the last quarter, but with Summer Artman and Party Player Tash Pavelin continuing to win a crucial ball, the hosts proved to be too strong and scored the final nine goals. The contest for a first victory against Wasps in two years.

Until next time – Bathtub They have a long rest before returning to action on Monday, March 16, at home once again, as they seek to stay perfect against a London Pulse team that plays against Celtic Dragons in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday: it will be set a victory for Pulse a confrontation between two teams yet to lose this season.

Wasps They seek to get their season back on track when they face Severn Stars on Saturday, March 14.

Results of the third round and matches Friday Mermaids Strathclyde 61-53 Storm Surrey Team bath 63-51 Wasps Saturday Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning Monday Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse

The sirens soar to launch the 2020 season

Surrey Storm has given a lot of drama in his first two games, but after a couple of victories to start the campaign, they fell short of impressive sirens that won a great victory in Glasgow.

The sirens had been unfortunate to be eliminated from their two games so far, losing by two goals in the Season Opener against Pulse, before running out of strength against a Lightning team that fought in Loughborough.

There was no repetition in the third round, as the host won the four quarters against a Storm team that got tired in the final stages, with the last-minute defeat against Pulse on Monday night still fresh in memory

A four-goal lead in the first quarter for Sirens, which made South African goalkeeper Zan Vimbela impress again, became a five-goal lead at halftime.

Storm had gathered to beat Dragons on the opening day of the season, and rejoined his game with Pulse on Monday and a replay of Mikki Austin's charges seemed to be on the cards when they closed at less than three during the third trimester.

But the mermaids had Beth Goodwin sharply under the posts, and secured a strong finish for the third period that had eight goals at home, an advantage they maintained while ensuring a memorable first victory of the season.

Next: mermaids they take their quest for consecutive victories to Wales for a Celtic confrontation in Cardiff with the Dragons so far without victories on Monday, March 16, while Storm Return to Surrey Sports Park on Saturday, March 14 to face the champion Manchester Thunder.

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues with the third round on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertains Celtic Dragons. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.