Virginia governs officially illegal hair discrimination: becoming the fourth state to do so

The conversation about women of color and their hair has grown considerably in recent years, as many have fought publicly for those who try to embarrass or discriminate the way they choose to use their hair. Following the example of other states, Virginia has officially ruled that hair discrimination is illegal, and is now the fourth state to enact the law.

@Essence reports that, at the end of last month, the House Judiciary Committee rejected House Bill 850, so discrimination of natural hair is an act that is not punishable by law in the state of West Virginia . The initial vote of 8-14 was not enough to promote Bill 850 of the House of Representatives, but the defenders of the CORONA Law persisted and made significant progress.

March 4thVirginia Governor Ralph Northam signed bill 1514 of the House of Representatives, which officially makes Virginia the fourth state in the country, behind California, New York and New Jersey, to ban natural hair discrimination.

If you remember, the initial impulse to make hair discrimination illegal was led by Good Regional High School student Andrew Johnson, who was forced to cut his dreadlocks to compete in a school wrestling match. This incident led lawmakers to reevaluate laws on racial discrimination in relation to natural hair.

Due to the growing problems surrounding the issue, Senator Holly Mitchell introduced the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hair style and texture and guarantees protection in workplaces and in public and charter schools K-12

