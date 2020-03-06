Viola Davis hugs her facial features after wanting to look like & # 39; beautiful & # 39; Oprah Winfrey

WENN / Instar / Andres Otero

Having idolized the media mogul since the beginning of her career, the actress of & # 39; Fences & # 39; He admits that he was surprised when he saw her at the 1986 Academy Awards.

Up News Info –

Viola Davis I wanted to seem Oprah Winfrey At the beginning of her acting career.

The Oscar winner "Fences"The star loved the look of the media mogul at the 1986 Academy Awards and dreamed of looking like her.

%MINIFYHTML9182c8684c6346953edcf2ae721ae9b011% %MINIFYHTML9182c8684c6346953edcf2ae721ae9b012%

"I wanted to look like Oprah, especially when she went to the Oscars for & # 39;The color Purple"Davis says to People magazine." I thought she was the most beautiful (woman). "

But the 54-year-old woman reveals that she never admitted that on Oprah's face, now they have become friends.

"I never told him that," he adds. "Literally, Oprah went to one of my weddings and I never had the guts to say, & # 39; Oprah, I was always trying to look like you! & # 39;"

"Now, I don't want to look like anyone but me," he adds. "I love hugging my nose and my lips. It's like I suddenly said & # 39; Viola, is this how your lips always looked? Why do you have a problem with that? & # 39; I love using lipstick red, which took me a long time, because I think my lips are fabulous. "