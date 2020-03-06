View of mounds Educators prepared for the strike – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For the first time in 40 years, Mounds View Public Schools could see a strike if talks between SEIU Local 248 and the district remain stagnant.

Nearly 400 paraeducators voted to authorize the 24-hour strike after a three-day voting period. It was approved with 80% support, and almost 90% of the members participated in the vote. Its negotiating points include health insurance, a payment option divided into 12 months, preparatory time paid and accommodations to ensure that special education students can better support their students.

%MINIFYHTML09f532a6a56844a664775d510643b87211% %MINIFYHTML09f532a6a56844a664775d510643b87212%

So far, the district has not moved on these issues.

"Paras are the people who always put others before themselves," said paraeducadora Cathy Springhorn. "We deserve to get the same health insurance as everyone else, and we need the tools to make sure each student reaches their full potential."

Mounds View Public Schools have negotiated with five other employee bargaining groups this year, resulting in salary increases from 1.5% to 2%. However, the district says that SEIU 248 decided not to consider terms similar to the other contracts, resulting in a mediation period.

The two sides have been negotiating for nine months, during which they held nine negotiation sessions, although the district canceled two others. They will return to mediation on March 31.

The negotiating team would have to give a 10-day notice for any strike, and so far, a strike date has not been established.

Voting occurs when 4,000 janitors in the subway and 3,500 educators from St. Paul are on strike next week if they don't reach a new contract.