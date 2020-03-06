Victoria Beckham shares photo of Harper dressed as Harry Potter

You are a wizard, Harper!

On Friday, Harper beckham put an adorable spell on Instagram with a sweet snapshot shared by her mother Victoria Beckham. With her best Hogwarts outfit, you can see the 8-year-old girl channeling Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger, who was played by Emma Watson in the fans favorite movie franchise. He gave a big smile to the camera as he headed to school, Victoria's elegant girl lowered all the details with her costume, even to the wand, tie and gown.

"It's book day!" first Spice Girls The member captioned the image. "Kisses of Hermione,quot;.

Father David Beckham He also shared a photo of Harper with his costume in his Instagram Stories, where the adorable girl changed her pose and leaned against the railing of her stairs. Staying on the subject, he added GIF of Harry Potter's owl companion, Hedwig, Hagrid and, of course, Hermione.

This is not the first time that the youngest Beckham shows her love for him. Harry Potter universe.