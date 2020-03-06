Vicki Gunvalson says his new podcast and reality show will present his "real life,quot; compared to the "fake,quot; RHOC

Former Royal Housewives of Orange County The star Vicki Gunvalson is starting a new chapter in his life. After starring in the Bravo series for 14 seasons, the OC OG says it was "ready to go."

Talking with Persons In the magazine, Gunvalson admitted that he had a little FOMO since the cast went on to film without her, but admits that the last years of filming RHOC They were really toxic. The 57-year-old woman added that when something becomes toxic in her life, relationships or friendships, she has to quit.

"Personally, I can't be close to that anymore. I can't do bad girls … I got over it," Gunvalson explained. “And in the middle of last year, when my delivery partner criticized my appearance and called me ugly, I really had a revelation. ‘What, I'm going to cry every day because you think I'm younger than? No, I am no less than ".

Gunvalson announced that she would leave RHOC in January, and now he moved to a new reality series with his former co-star Tamra Judge (which he still can't talk about) and also released his new podcast, Scream with Vicki, which released its first episode on March 5.

She says she is in a good place at the moment, and that she has not lost her rhythm. Gunvalson says that as long as things keep going as they have done, their future looks really bright and is "super excited,quot; for what will come.

Gunvalson also loves the fact that his new projects show his real life because he says RHOC "It really deviated,quot; from what they were supposed to do when they joined the program in 2006.

“At the beginning, it was about showing your real life; Your family, your friends, your work. It was really about opening up and letting the world in, ”Gunvalson explained. “But it stopped being that and it started being about fighting. And they never showed my real life again. It just got fake. Why do you want to go to a show of international fame and be bad? What we are supposed to do is help each other! It is a difficult world out there! "

Gunvalson says he wants to show his real life because he is "amazing, exhausting and exciting." She says she is helping people every day in her Coto Insurance business, and that she is also a loving mother and grandmother.

Gunvalson proclaims that she also has a "great relationship,quot; with her fiance Steve Lodge and that is the reality of her life, not the false things that people saw in RHOC. He accused his former co-stars, without naming names, of creating stories, but says he has never done it and never will.

In her new podcast, Gunvalson says fans can expect her to provide updates on her family life, but she wants to focus on her passion: financial planning, retirement planning and insurance.

Vicki Gunvalson does seminars throughout the country talking about these issues, and people always send him messages and ask him questions, and there are so many that he cannot answer them all. Then, Gunvalson thought it would be a good idea to launch a podcast and expand the conversation in a powerful way.

Whoop It Up with Vicki It is now available on all podcast networks and platforms.



