Veteran goalkeeper William Yarbrough signs with Rapids

CITY OF COMMERCE – When the Colorado Rapids arrived calling William Yarbrough, they didn't hesitate. The 10-year veteran of LIGA MX, who had taken Leon to two titles, was ready for something new.

"I talked to my agent and the club and said,quot; we need to make this happen, "Yarbrough recalled when he discovered that the Rapids were interested. "The Colorado staff was in contact with me personally during the last weeks and the conversations we had was what made it a fairly easy decision."

Yarbrough signed a one-year loan on Friday, with the Rapids owning their rights. It is below the parameters of a TAM or DP agreement and gives the Rapids an experienced goalkeeper to pair with MLS veteran Clint Irwin. The Rapids will have an open competition between the two.

"The more competition there is in a team, the better it will be," Yarbrough said. "There is only one place for a goalkeeper and I look forward to making the most of it."

Yarbrough has not had many opportunities to play recently, getting the approval only 11 times since the start of the 2018-19 season of Liga MX Apertura.

"I'm more than excited," Yarbrough said. “It almost feels like a family here, the atmosphere is amazing. There is great energy in the locker room and the staff is amazing. I felt very welcome from the moment I entered. ”

