Vanessa Hudgens presents a nude divine female angel tattoo

We are flying, flying over Vanessa Hudgens& # 39; new tattoo.

On Thursday, the new star revealed its latest ink on Instagram and seems to commemorate the beginning of something new. For her new tattoo, Vanessa obtained a portrait of The Divine Feminine, which symbolizes spiritual balance and reconnection, inked on the right side of her torso. Designed and executed by the Bang Bang Tattoo artist Continue, presents the image of a naked angel within an ethereal edge of stellar light.

Excited to show her new tattoo with the world, Vanessa shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers, writing: "Divine female angel, not me … My tattoo. But you can call me that, if you want." In another publication, the Bad boys for life Star shared the moment he saw the tattoo for the first time, where he can be seen running anxiously to take a look at the mirror and give Dragon his stamp of approval.