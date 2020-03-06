Vanessa Hudgens presents a nude divine female angel tattoo

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
We are flying, flying over Vanessa Hudgens& # 39; new tattoo.
On Thursday, the new star revealed its latest ink on Instagram and seems to commemorate the beginning of something new. For her new tattoo, Vanessa obtained a portrait of The Divine Feminine, which symbolizes spiritual balance and reconnection, inked on the right side of her torso. Designed and executed by the Bang Bang Tattoo artist Continue, presents the image of a naked angel within an ethereal edge of stellar light.
Excited to show her new tattoo with the world, Vanessa shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers, writing: "Divine female angel, not me … My tattoo. But you can call me that, if you want." In another publication, the Bad boys for life Star shared the moment he saw the tattoo for the first time, where he can be seen running anxiously to take a look at the mirror and give Dragon his stamp of approval.
This new ink arrives almost two months after High School Musical alum debuted her delicate sunflower tattoo, which lives just above her ribcage. She introduced her fans to her tattoo on Instagram with a smoking #ThirstyThursday post, where she can be seen giving the camera a sensual touch.
the Fat: live Show-stopper is already the proud mother of ink of several tattoos, each showing their relationship with their spirituality and expressing their bohemian personality. In both hands, Vanessa has half of the om sign tattooed, so that the symbol is completed when she clasps her hands to meditate. And on the back of her neck, she has a bold butterfly tattoo.
Vanessa's newest tattoo comes at an important moment of change in the life of the actress. In January, she and her lifelong boyfriend Austin Butler ended their 9 year relationship. A source close to the couple attributed to the busy agendas of the stars who contributed to their decision to leave.
"They are filming on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the source told E! News of the time. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much." A second source shared that "they will see what happens and added:" They have a history and a connection so deep that they could find their way back to each other. "
Since announcing his surprising breakup, Vanessa has been romantically linked to the Los Angeles star Lakers. Kyle kuzma. After the couple was seen at a dinner together, a fountain shared with E! News that your romance is "nothing serious."
"They liked each other and have a lot of fun, but it's nothing serious," the source said. "She is enjoying her company and is a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to meet again, but do not want to go out with him."
