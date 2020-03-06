Vanderpump Rules – DJ James Kennedy wants to be part of the Coachella lineup in 2021

Vanderpump Rules The star James Kennedy has his sights set on a new target. After revealing that he was celebrating nine months of sobriety, the DJ says he wants to face Coachella in 2021.

Kennedy said Page six who has been working on "many tracks,quot; and has also been "trying to reach the Coachella lineup by 2021,quot;. The 28-year-old declared that this will be the year he will work to achieve that goal.

"Basically I'm going to do a lot of songs, house music tracks, something inspired by the Do LaB in Coachella," Kennedy explained. “It was really my girlfriend Raquel (Leviss) idea and I fell in love with her. I thought it was great and that it would basically challenge me for next year. "

While working towards his Coachella goal, Kennedy also focuses on staying sober. He says that the last nine months have been "beautiful," and he has found a new passion for the DJ while sober.

Kennedy explained that one of his biggest fears was being sober while acting in front of people. He says he used to drink long before the shows so he could mask all the excitement and anxiety with "alcohol and whatever." It was a great step for Kennedy to embrace his sobriety while working.

Now, he has found a love for the DJ without alcohol or other substances, and is "sure,quot; that he will remain sober for the rest of 2020.

The Briton is currently touring as a DJ with former Bachelor in Paradise Y High school Season 12 star Grant Kemp. The duo also plans to work on more music together this summer.

This is just the last project in his musical career, which Kennedy says he has been doing all his life. Kennedy explained that he has been making music since he was little, but that topic never really appears in the conversation.

Ad

Coachella 2020 will begin on April 10 and will run until April 19, but the dates of 2021 have not yet been published. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0