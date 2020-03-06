Vanderpump Feuds: Tom Sandoval says that Jax Taylor is in a smear campaign against him as Tom Schwartz says he is no longer on Jax's side

The disappearance of Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval's close friendship is unfolding before the eyes of viewers on television and in real life. After Jax admitted that he regrets having Tom at his wedding party, Sandoval believes he is taking his grudge against him too far.

During the recent episodes of the Vanderpump Rules, the two bartenders have disagreed because Tom asked Jax why it took him so long to fire the pastor that he has homophobic beliefs.

This caused Taylor to explode and invite him completely from the wedding.

Sandoval ended up apologizing and returning to invite the wedding party to godfather. It is clear that Sandoval thought that the worst was behind them, but it seems that it can only be the beginning.

The newlyweds told a publication that he was "intimidated,quot; by allowing Tom to resume the best man's tasks and regret. In addition, he has been tweeting about the hypocrisy of his former best friend when it comes to denouncing people's misdeeds.

Tom's co-owner told ET: ‘It was really heartbreaking to listen and very painful. It feels a bit like a smear campaign. Because, when the wedding arrived, I went, I feel that I did my best to prove my worth and I also enjoyed doing it. It becomes very reactive towards the end of our season. And so, now he is trying to justify that, I feel. So, that is why when I say a "smear campaign,quot;, he is trying to say who I am as a person, as my integrity.

As for Tom Schwartz, it seems that he has gone from being on Jax's side to being caught in the middle because he lacked information.

Schwartz said to the same post: ‘Obviously, I have feelings about what he said. I am disgusted with what the pastor said. But you know, when it was initially happening at the time, I was on Jax's side because I thought it looked like (Sandoval) was taking him to trial. "

What team are you on?



