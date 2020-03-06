Urban Icon makes its debut in all weather in Wolverhampton | Racing news

Richard Hannon hopes that Urban Icon can make his presence felt in his debut in all kinds of weather at the British Stake of Hopper Bomber Amber Beer Lady Wulfruna in Wolverhampton.

The Cityscape son will return in the seven-stage Listed contest, which is a fast track qualifier for the Final Day of the All-Weather Championships in Lingfield on Good Friday, while running for a first victory in more than 18 months .

Although he had no luck in five starts last year, Urban Icon ran a series of solid runs in the loss, including eighth in the 2000 Guineas, third in Greenham Stakes in Newbury and fourth in Jersey Stakes in Royal Ascot.

Hannon said: "He ran some very solid races at a good level last year. We weren't determined on whether to go to six stadiums or a mile, so we have gone in the middle. Ryan Moore rides it, which is always an advantage, and he has been working well at home.

"I took him to Kempton to do a job there and I know it is a different surface than Wolverhampton, but he seemed to enjoy it. However, he is a great boy and is likely to need it."

"This is a race in which everyone wins and if he wins, we could see Good Friday, but we could also take him to Doncaster for the Spring Mile or the Cammidge Trophy."

"I thought it would run well in the Guineas, but it was not good enough that day. I hope it is a horse of the Group, but it needs to prove that it is."

Former Group Two scorer, Cardsharp, one of three runners in the race for coach Mark Johnston, finished third in his seasonal return in the seven-jackpot prize 12 months ago.

Assistant coach Charlie Johnston said: "He finished third in the race last year for the first time and ran solidly last year at the main disadvantages.

"Seven furlongs in all kinds of weather are perfect for him, but he will definitely come to the race and this is not the end."

Marie's Diamond has something to prove after getting her last start last year in Salisbury, but connections hope she can return to the way she saw him hit at the level of Pontefract in her penultimate race.

Johnston said: "He had run well to win at Pontefract and the rider was not happy in Salisbury, so he picked him up because he had an injury behind."

"We have given him a lot of free time and he has recovered from that. This race has been his goal for a while."

"It could be said that it has one of the best ways and seven should be perfect."

Having claimed victory in Musselburgh in his last appearance last season, Blown By Wind will seek to be two of two under Joe Fanning in his first start since he was gelled.

Johnston said: "Joe won with him last year and, unusually for one of ours, he was slow the last day in Musselburgh, but he ended up passing, passing the whole field and winning in an impressive way.

"Joe seemed to get a good melody from Blown By Wind, so that's why he's with him. He has been working very well, but he has a little to find in the figures."

Fox Power, trained by Hannon, makes an offer to win again at the Bombardier Golden Beer Lincoln test disadvantage.

Hannon said: "He likes the surface and the long journey of a mile. The last time was hammer and tweezers and after getting in front of the one he faced, he prepared the race for a horse that was approaching late.

"It's well drawn and I hope it's competitive."

"If he runs well here, we would obviously look at Lincoln."

It is expected that the application of a viewer for the first time will help Smile A Mile produce the best race and end a three-second streak.

Johnston said: "He has run consistently well in lesser degree races than this and will have to step forward to be competitive, but he is fit and well."

"We have put the visor for the first time and we hope that makes it travel a little better."

Tom Dascombe believes Arcanada needs some help from the handicap to help him finish his losing streak of eight races.

He said: "It may not be the same horse as once. We are claiming 7 pounds from his back to try to help him, since he needs help from the handicapper.

"I'm not worried about the draw for him, it simply means he will have a long trip."