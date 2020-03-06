UK Open: Michael van Gerwen knocks out defending champion Nathan Aspinall | Darts news





Michael van Gerwen ended Nathan Apsinall's reign as UK Open champion with victory Friday night

Michael van Gerwen ended Nathan Aspinall's defense of his UK Open title on a successful opening day of darts at Butlins in Minehead.

World number 1, twice champion of the & # 39; FA Cup of Darts & # 39 ;, has no title so far in 2020, and in the open draw format he was handed a draw in the fourth round of great success against The Asp, the defending champion who triumphed on the main stage 12 months ago.

Aspinall also claimed the MVG scalp in the Premier League a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn't for the Stockport pitcher since Van Gerwen scored an average of 105 on his way to a 10-8 victory and a meeting with Jason Lowe in the last 32.

Lowe, who won his Tour card in January at Q-School, scored three wins with MVG, beating Cody Harris and Jonathan Worsley before a sensational explosion explained to former UK Open champion Adrian Lewis in the fourth round Friday night.

World champion and 2017 winner Peter Wright was also victorious on the opening night of the action, Snakebite beat the Premier League leader and three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant in a high quality fourth round affair.

Wright advances to play world No. 11 Ian White, while Gary Anderson, the 2018 champion, had to contain a fierce return of Steve Beaton before finally sealing a 10-7 victory over the Bronze Adonis.

Gerwyn Price, Daryl Gurney and the two-time champion James Wade were also among the big names to safely pass their first round matches.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Price, a semifinalist last year at Minehead and runner-up in 2017, averaged 104 to represent Danny Noppert, while Wade was a 10-5 winner over John Henderson and Gurney represented Keegan Brown in A decisive decision.

Rob Cross and Michael Smith advanced to a fifth-round showdown on Saturday afternoon, Smith making his way to James Wilson while Voltage struggled to pass Niels Zonneveld of the Netherlands.

World No. 10 Dave Chisnall was the biggest name to fall, although Chizzy's form has abandoned him in recent times and a draw against Briton William O & # 39; Connor was not what he would have wanted. The Magpie went through 10-8 and will face Gurney in the next round.

Chris Dobey continued his search for a single maiden title

Stephen Bunting prepared for his departure as Challenger of the Premier League in Liverpool next Thursday with a 10-9 victory over Vincent van der Voort, while Chris Dobey beat Krzysztof Ratajski in an elegant affair. However, Luke Humphries could not bill his historic moment in the Premier League.

Less than 24 hours after representing Gary Anderson, becoming the first Challenger to win a Premier League match, he was defeated in the fourth round by Andy Boulton after beating Kyle Anderson earlier in the day.

An epic day of arrows had begun at 11 am, with the Riley qualifiers and the first of the Tour card holders initiating the action, and there was an early disappointment for Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton, who suffered first-round departures .

UK Open: fifth round draw Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton Michael van Gerwen vs Jason Lowe Steve west vs Jelle Klaasen Martin Schindler vs Kyle McKinstry Jamie Hughes vs Martin Atkins Ricky Evans vs Gerwyn Price Alan Tabern vs Stephen Bunting Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock Michael Smith vs Rob cross Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Matthew Edgar Gabriel Clemens vs Andy Boulton Kim Huybrechts vs James wade Mensur Suljovic vs Dirk van Duijvenbode Simon Stevenson vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs William O & # 39; Connor Ian White vs Peter Wright

Sherrock's conqueror, Kyle McKinstry, shared endurance honors for the opening day. The man of the people of Northern Ireland followed his victory over the Queen of the Palace with three more victories to achieve the last 32, beating Jason Heaver, Stephen Burton and Bradley Brooks.

Alan Tabern, the semifinalist of 2006, was the other man to get four victories. The Saint began his day with a 6-2 victory over teenage sensation Keane Barry and added the scalps of Steve Brown, Steve Lennon and Richard North on their way to a date with Bunting in the fifth round.

Martin Atkins was the only other man who entered the stage of the first round that remained standing, and was lucky to secure a goodbye in the fifth round after the late withdrawal of Max Hopp, who was forced to retire by an illness.

The game continues on Saturday with the 16 games of the fifth round played during the afternoon, followed by the last 16 games of the night. A marathon weekend comes to an end on Sunday with quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

