U.S. Labs UU. Expect virus test kits promised by the administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump administration officials doubled their promise to deliver 1 million tests for the coronavirus this week, as states reported that test supplies were limited and federal lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's schedule.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, told reporters on Thursday that a private manufacturer authorized to perform the tests expects to send the kits to the US laboratories. UU. By the end of the week. That equates to the ability to evaluate approximately 400,000 people, given that it takes multiple test samples to confirm a result.

The number of cases in the US UU. It has grown rapidly in recent days after more laboratories began testing and eligibility guidelines were expanded. The US count UU. It was about 200 cases on Thursday, including 12 deaths, 11 in the state of Washington and one in California.

Iowa-based Integrated DNA Technologies test kits are a part of the government's effort to speed up testing. But the United States has followed other countries in the implementation of tests, due to problems with their test kits and because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially limited the number of eligible people.

When asked on Thursday if there were enough test kits, Vice President Mike Pence replied: "I think we're ready today but we want to be ready tomorrow."

He acknowledged: "We don't have enough evidence today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand in the future." However, he added, "we have really made progress on that in recent days."

The US senators who were informed about the plan said it could be days or weeks before thousands of medical personnel are trained to perform the tests.

The state of Washington already has "a great demand,quot; for the tests, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, at a press conference in Seattle. She said that many people who are sick want to know if they have the virus.

The state laboratory planned to increase its testing capacity in the coming days. Commercial laboratories have also been urged to begin testing.

The Washington lab is one of approximately 70 state, municipal and county testing facilities that already use the CDC kit, with an expected capacity to evaluate 75,000 people by the end of the week. Azar recognized problems with the availability of the test.

"Right now, it's a challenge," said Azar. "If you are a doctor and want to have someone tested, you should contact your public health laboratory."

The third part of the government's strategy is to encourage private test companies, such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, to run and develop their own tests. The Food and Drug Administration granted these companies permission to begin developing and using these tests on patients last weekend. Companies can then request authorization from the FDA after the fact, submitting the details of their test within 15 days. A spokeswoman for the agency said four test companies have contacted the agency under the policy.

LabCorp, one of the largest testing companies in the country, said Thursday that it has begun offering coronavirus tests to doctors, hospitals and other health professionals in its network. Patient samples should be sent to a company laboratory and the results should be available in three or four days. Quest, a rival diagnostic company, said it will begin offering its own test for the virus on Monday.

As concerns about the lack of testing capacity grew, Trump administration officials have repeatedly suggested that policies implemented during the Obama presidency diminished authorization for private laboratories run by businesses, universities and hospitals. But a former senior FDA official rejected that claim.

"The law gives the agency the ability to adapt its response in an emergency, which is what we did and what the FDA should do now," said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, an FDA official during the administration. of Obama who is now vice dean. at the Johns Hopkins-Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Traditionally, the FDA has not regulated tests developed by private laboratories. During the Obama administration, some public health experts expressed concern about the lack of supervision of genetic tests for high-risk diseases and conditions. The agency wrote a proposal to monitor some of these tests, but it was never implemented. And it did not apply to the agency's powers during public health emergencies.

For weeks, Sharfstein said, the only coronavirus test authorized by the FDA was the one developed by the CDC, which had limited availability and accuracy problems. In retrospect, he said, FDA officials could have used their powers to authorize private tests before.

"I think one of the challenges they underestimated was how fast this virus would spread," Sharfstein said. "Then they became small, instead of large."

In early February, the FDA authorized the CDC to send the test kits. But before they were put into use, officials in most states said the kits proved to be defective, providing inconclusive results to samples that should have tested positive.

The problem was attributed to one of the three reagents used in the tests, but CDC officials have not provided details.

Whatever the reason for the problem, only about half a dozen state and local public health laboratories had fully functional kits early last week. At the end of last week, the CDC said laboratories could proceed with the tests using only two of the reagents. As of Thursday, state and local laboratories were able to test in 44 states, according to the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

That will be a small part of the total evidence that should be online, authorities said.

Since January, the CDC has been analyzing samples in agency laboratories in Atlanta. As of Wednesday, 1,526 patients had been evaluated at the CDC, the agency said.

For a time, the tests were limited, in part because the CDC guidelines said they should focus on travelers who had been in mainland China or on patients who had been in close contact with infected people. Last week, the CDC changed its criteria, saying it is also appropriate to evaluate a patient if flu and other respiratory diseases were ruled out and no source of exposure was identified.

Associated Press medical writer Carla K. Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.