Tyrrell Hatton demands participation in Arnold Palmer Invitational lead | Golf news

Watch the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational live at Sky Sports Golf from 5:30 p.m. Saturday

















2:49



Tyrrell Hatton was "a little surprised,quot; to be at the top of the standings after feeling a little uncomfortable with his game.

Tyrrell Hatton was "a little surprised,quot; to be at the top of the standings after feeling a little uncomfortable with his game.

%MINIFYHTML9d505c575995456301e138257b3c276f11% %MINIFYHTML9d505c575995456301e138257b3c276f12%

Tyrrell Hatton shot 69 out of three below to take a part of the lead in the intermediate stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old Englishman eclipsed Rory McIlroy in Bay Hill when he moved to seven under 137 after 36 holes, ending the day with Sung Kang of South Korea (68).

The couple is at a distance from Danny Lee of New Zealand (67), with McIlroy (73), American English Harris (70) and last week's Honda Classic winner, Sungjae Im from South Korea (69), one further back in fourth place. .

Hatton, who has four victories in the European Circuit in his name, but is pursuing an inaugural success on the PGA Tour, started at 10 and followed a birdie at 12 with a bogey at 13.

Tyrrell Hatton's last victory came at the Turkish Airlines Open in November.

His round came to life when he lost an eagle in the 16th and then added another birdie in par three 17 after an excellent five-foot kick.

The world number 32 slipped into the third when he found water as he approached, but that bogey expired with a little bird in the room thanks to an 18-foot putt from the green.

He then got in front of him, punching a 13-foot foot for his fifth birdie of the day in the eighth, although he later joined the top of the leaderboard when Kang made his fourth birdie in seven holes in the 18th.

McIlroy, who was one of the head after an opening 66, missed a 10-foot foot to drop a shot in the second and then had a three-put bogey in the seventh after birdie in the sixth.

0:48 Rory McIlroy made his way to a double bogey six in the eighth after receiving three hits to get out of the way. Rory McIlroy made his way to a double bogey six in the eighth after receiving three hits to get out of the way.

The eighth provided a low point for world number 1, as it received three strokes to get out of the rough right on its way to a double bogey six, shots that it recovered with excellent birdies in the ninth and twelfth.

He slipped again when he missed from seven feet in the 15th, but he was back two of the lead after punching a 20-foot foot in the 17th before a pair in the last gave him a 73.

Rory McIlroy is only two ahead despite not enjoying the best days

Matt Wallace (73), Danny Willett (71) and Graeme McDowell (74) finished the day in two under, while Matthew Fitzpatrick (75) and Brooks Koepka (73) are back in one.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood will have a rare weekend off after missing his first cut since the Open de France 2018, and finished a series of 33 PGA Tour events without missing the cut, after a successive second 76 that left him in eight.

The bad form of Justin Rose continued, since he lost the cut for the second consecutive week after a 77, which had six double-bogey in the first and 18th.

Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Tony Finau and Bubba Watson were among the others who failed to leave the mark, while Jason Day retired after five holes with a back problem.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

The leader of the first round, Matt Every, followed his opening of 65 with an ugly 11 out of 83 to miss the cut by one.

Everyone, who also shot 85 in the second round of the Honda Classic last week, said: "It sucks me because I really wanted to play well and I really didn't see it coming, to be honest. But it happens." it happens to me, it happens a lot to me. "