Tyrrell Hatton continues to seek improvements in Arnold Palmer Invitational despite being halfway | Golf news

Watch the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational live at Sky Sports Golf from 5:30 p.m. Saturday





Tyrrell Hatton believes that there is still a lot of room for improvement in his game despite sharing leadership in the intermediate stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Englishman followed his first 68 with a three below 69 in the second round at Bay Hill to sit next to Sung Kang of South Korea at the top of the leaderboard at seven below.

Hatton mixed five birdies with two bogeys and was indebted to his short game after grafting, especially in the last nine.

Tyrrell Hatton was "a little surprised," to be at the top of the standings after feeling a bit uncomfortable with his game during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

"It has been quite difficult," he said. "Obviously, the wind has increased a lot and the greens are releasing a lot. So, yes, it's a challenge."

"Honestly, I don't know how I reached seven below with how I played the last nine today."

"I was pretty good during my ninth front and I feel like I lost my swing a bit. So I'm very happy to get to the club without damage and waiting for the weekend."

Patrick Reed was happy with the way he fought a second 70 in a row in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

"I hope my long game improves. I feel that I am only leading the tournament at the moment thanks to my short game and how well I put in the last two days, so I hope it continues over the weekend, but I hope my long game get better with that. "

Hatton pursues his first victory on the PGA Tour after claiming four victories on the European Tour.

"Well, that (first PGA Tour victory) would obviously be amazing. The kind of next step in my career."

Rickie Fowler felt that his 70 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational was a score 'better than average'

"Obviously I want to play on both tours for a long time. I have been lucky enough to win a few times on the European Tour and I will do my best this weekend to win here."

"And then it would make things easier if you knew where you are during the next few years, with the exemptions. So we'll just see what happens."