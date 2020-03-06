Ty Burrell explains why filming the final scene of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; It was & # 39; quite challenging & # 39;

ABC / Peter Stone

As he passes through & # 39; Late Night with Seth Meyers & # 39 ;, the Emmy-nominated actor talks about the overwhelming emotions about his latest outing as Phil Dunphy for the hit comedy series.

"Modern Family"star Ty burrell He was so excited while filming his final scene for the series, he ruined take after take with his sobs.

The star, which recently finished the eleventh and final season of the successful comedy, reveals that art imitated life, as the emotions that his last presentation as Phil Dunphy asked on screen, became too overwhelming.

"The last scene we shot from the whole series, I usually find it quite difficult to get to a place where I am sobbing before the camera," he said.Late night with Seth Meyers"Wednesday, March 4.

The actor admits that his crying was so out of control at a time that the director had to stop filming to calm him down.

And he adds: "After a couple of shots, the director and the showrunner came out and said: & # 39; Um, could they cry … less? & # 39;

The final one hour of "Modern Family" airs on April 8.