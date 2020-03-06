Twitter: Twitter prohibits publications that & # 39; dehumanize & # 39; to people in relation to diseases – Latest news

Twitter Inc said Thursday that it is banning posts that "dehumanize,quot; people because they have a disease or disability or because of their age, a step that corresponds to an explosion of tweets about the spread of the coronavirus.

The company told Reuters that the policy change was not a reaction to the outbreak of the virus, which causes respiratory illness COVID-19, but was part of its ongoing effort to update its rules against hateful behavior.

"We could not have predicted that this would happen in terms of the coronavirus," said Jerrel Peterson, head of security policy for Twitter, in a telephone interview.

Twitter has been under pressure for a long time to clean up the hateful content on its platform, and social networking sites are under scrutiny for their attempts to handle wrong information and abuse related to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Reuters search for derogatory terms linked to the virus on Twitter found posts that called the Chinese "subhuman,quot; or compared them to animals. The outbreak, which began in China, spread to almost 80 countries and territories and killed more than 3,000 people.

Peterson said the three new categories had been added not because there were more reports of hateful language in these areas but because of the potential for offline damage.

Twitter's hate behavior policy already prohibits attacking or threatening others based on categories such as race, sexual orientation, age, disability or serious illness. This update will mean that those attacks do not need to target an individual or specific group.

Now, even "if it's a tweet that doesn't have an @ mention that compares a group based on their age, disability or disease with viruses or microbes or worms, something that is less than human, that may violate our policy now," Peterson said. .

When announcing the new policy in a blog post, Twitter said any offensive tweets should be removed. Tweets sent before Thursday would also have to be removed, but would not directly result in account suspension, he said.

In July 2019, Twitter expanded its rules to ban language that is considered to "dehumanize,quot; people based on religion. Between January and June of last year, the Twitter transparency report said there was a 48% increase in accounts reported for possible violations of its hateful behavior policies. Twitter said it had taken action on 584,429 unique accounts for hate behavior violations.

Twitter also announced Wednesday that it was testing a new type of content that disappears after 24 hours, similar to the Instagram stories of Facebook Inc and first popularized by Snapchat of Snap Inc.

Twitter spokeswoman Lauren Alexander said this ephemeral content would also be subject to the company's hate behavior rules.

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which has accumulated a stake in the company, is pushing for changes to be made on Twitter, including the removal of chief executive Jack Dorsey.

